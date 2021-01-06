Amazon’s best-selling running shoes have over 3,800 five-star reviews
Running in the wrong type of shoes can cause shin splints, blisters, lost toenails, knee pain, foot pain and more. Worn out shoes can cause similar issues as well. As a long-distance runner, I know this all too well. If you’re in need of a new pair, check out Amazon’s best-selling running shoe for men and women, and a personal favorite of mine, the Brooks Ghost 13.
Shop: Brooks Ghost 13, $129.99
If you’re a runner and you’ve never tried Brooks Running shoes before, you should. Brooks has been around since 1914, first making ballet slippers, then moving to baseball and football cleats. In 1972, the brand started making running shoes.
Unlike other popular brands, it’s now dedicated solely to the sport of running. Top marathon runners like Desiree Linden (winner of the 2018 Boston Marathon) and Shadrack Biwott (top-five finisher at the 2017 and 2018 Boston Marathon and 2016 NYC Marathon) wear the brand’s shoes.
The Ghost 13 are the brand’s latest iteration of the Ghost line, which offers just enough support (it’s what runners call a neutral shoe) and is great for those with a medium to high arch. It offers plenty of cushioning without feeling too heavy and even after several miles, will keep your feet feeling good.
Personally, I wore Brooks Ghost shoes to train and run a marathon in 2019, but they continue to be my favorite running shoes for shorter runs as well. As someone prone to ankle and knee pain, I never had to worry about my shoes being the cause. Amazon reviewers seem to agree with me.
“I loved the Ghost 12, but this one went the extra mile,” wrote one reviewer. “They extended the cushioning to the forefoot. I don’t run so my priorities are a little different. I do HIIT and other cardio workouts that involve jumping and plyometrics. This shoe is like jumping on a foam mattress — soft and springy.”
Another reviewer wrote: “I jogged around my house the day I received them trying to find something wrong with them, but they’re perfect! Everyone has their own brand and I’m now sold on Brooks. I run 55–60 miles a week and need a sturdy, durable, comfortable shoe — Brooks is it for me.”
“[I] did online research for a running shoe to address my issues — high arches, history of plantar fasciitis, lower back issues — and found the Ghost consistently recommended. So far so good! I’ve felt good running in them,” wrote another.
The Brooks Ghost 13 is available in 22 colors for women and 17 colors for men on Amazon — both cost $129.99. While it’s not the least expensive running shoe, it’s not the most either. And based on its ability to protect your feet and propel you forward, it’s worth every penny.
