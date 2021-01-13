Amazon’s best-selling retinol moisturizer costs only $14
Finding products that are affordable and effective can be difficult — especially when it comes to retinol. Along with being pricey, many retinol formulas can additionally be too harsh for those with sensitive skin.
If you’re looking for a retinol moisturizer that’s gentle, budget-friendly and made with natural ingredients, Tree of Life's retinol moisturizer is one worth trying. With more than 1,900 ratings, the best-selling Amazon product has helped shoppers reduce fine lines and clear their acne with fast results.
Packed with ingredients that are organic and vegan, it's a huge contender to higher-end products that can easily break the bank.
Shop: Tree Of Life Retinol Moisturizer, $13.95
Along with retinol, this skincare hero contains vegan hyaluronic acid that can seriously help with hydration. It also contains “super ingredients" like shea butter, green tea, jojoba oil and vitamin E. And while retinol can be harsh for some, this option can be great for those who have easily irritated skin.
One five-star reviewer wrote, “I have tried many retinols and this is by far the best. I have sensitive skin and allergies. This product has caused me no problems!”
Another shopper explained how it helped with mature skin and wrinkles, saying, “I am 59 years old and am starting to see a change in my skin. I have been using this for only a week and already feel the difference. Goodbye dry skin and wrinkles.”
While it can be tricky to find a retinol that works for you, dermatologists recommend incorporating the ingredient into your skincare routine. Dermatologist Shari Marchbein told Glamour, “Retinoids work by increasing collagen production as well as increasing the rate of skin cell turnover. They also help treat acne, blackheads, and clogged pores by reducing the stickiness of the cells that clog pores, as well as speeding up the rate at which the skin turns over and regenerates.”
If you decide to purchase this product, it’s important to do a patch test before using it on your face. Either way, if you've been looking for retinol to try, this one has promising ingredients.
If you enjoyed this article, check out Tree of Life’s retinol serum that people are also obsessed with.
