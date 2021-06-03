Amazon’s best-selling portable propane grill folds up to carry from the campsite to the tailgate

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Grilling outside doesn’t have to be limited to your deck or patio at home. Portable grills make it easy to fire up a meal pretty much anywhere. The problem is that a lot of portable grills lack power or are bulky and heavy to carry. But Amazon’s best-selling portable grill uses propane to power up, folds up and comes with wheels for carrying from the campsite to the tailgate.

More than 2,600 Amazon shoppers give the Coleman RoadTrip Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill five out of five stars. Some even call it the “perfect portable grill.”

The grill has three adjustable burners, which give it up to 20,000 total BTUs. BTU ratings (British Thermal Units) basically tell you how strong a grill is, and while this one doesn’t have super strength, the other comparable grills only have up to 11,000 BTUs. The Coleman RoadTrip Portable Grill has enough power to cook on the road, but it might not be your go-to for cooking a giant feast.

It has a super easy setup, thanks to two quick-fold legs and wheels. Pop open the legs, attach the propane cylinder (sold separately), slide out the side tables, press the ignition button and it’s ready to go. When you’re done grilling, fold it back up and wheel it away like you would with a cooler. It weighs about 47 pounds, which, comparatively, is the weight of a medium dog or a small bale of hay.

For more than grilling, you can also swap out the Coleman’s interchangeable cast iron grill grates for a griddle top or stove grates (also sold separately).

“Right out of the box I was very impressed. The unit requires light assembly, but not bad and took 10 minutes. It is good quality, sets up easily and is very stable. The slide out trays on either side are plastic but look durable. It uses the little portable propane bottles but you can buy an adapter so it runs off a standard [barbecue] tank which I might add later,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.

“We took it on a picnic to a local park and it handled steak and hamburgers flawlessly. The water pan inside captured all the grease easily and makes perfect sense for the design. I wish my larger grill had the same feature. We also bought the griddle accessory; I highly recommend it if one is thinking about buying the grill,” wrote another enthusiastic reviewer, who also called it a “tough little soldier.”

The Coleman RoadTrip Portable Grill comes in five colors and costs $269.99. So, it’s not the cheapest portable grill, but you get what you pay for, and that’s power, durability and ease.

