Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Lights Will Get Your Backyard Ready for Summer — and They’re All Under $45

It’s about to be lit

People / Amazon

With summer and the promise of dining al fresco quickly approaching, it’s time to check on your outdoor space. If you already have outdoor entertaining essentials like patio furniture, shatterproof dinnerware, and citronella candles, the right lighting will finish it off.

Whether you’re looking for glowing string lights or solar garden lights, you can find plenty of top-rated outdoor lighting options with thousands of five-star ratings in Amazon’s Best Sellers section. For the uninitiated, this chart is updated frequently with the site’s most popular products based on units sold, so you can see what shoppers are loving in real time.

Right now, nearly all of these outdoor lights are on sale up to 44 percent off, and prices start at just $10. Even better, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get your new lights delivered in just two days — so that last-minute backyard BBQ will be lit.

Keep reading for some of the best outdoor lights at Amazon, all of which are under $45.

Best-Selling Outdoor Lighting at Amazon

String lights are an easy way to make your backyard glow, and there are so many great options at Amazon. Take these LED outdoor string lights, for instance, which feature industrial-chic, waterproof Edison bulbs that won’t shatter. Available in lengths up to 150 feet, the lights can be strung over patios and around fences, and they are all but guaranteed to set the mood.

Buy It! Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights, $22.10 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

For something a little more whimsical, these $10 twinkling fairy lights will give your patio some serious ambiance. Thanks to the copper wire, they’re easy to install: Just wrap them around almost anything, including tree branches and deck railings.

The fairy lights have picked up over 7,400 five-star ratings, with one reviewer explaining their love for the light’s soft warm glow: “It feels more relaxing in the backyard.”

Buy It! Bhclight Fairy String Lights, $10.19 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Amazon’s outdoor lighting options also include handy garden lights. The most popular are these solar-powered firework garden lights, which have picked up over 6,300 perfect ratings. As the name suggests, they look like tiny bursts of light exploding out of your flower beds. Since they’re made with copper wire, you can bend them into any shape, like spheres and swirls.

One shopper raved that they’re “even better than [they] expected,” while another said they “add a nice sparkle to the garden” and “stay lit all night.”

Buy It! Anordsem Solar Garden Firework Lights, $15.99 (orig. $18.85); amazon.com

Other best-selling garden lights include these swaying lights. Designed to move with the wind, the lights resemble fireflies flitting around in the dark. Or you can opt for these color-changing rose garden lights, which slowly rotate through seven bright hues. Plus, they’re currently on sale for under $20.

Buy It! Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, $21.98 (orig. $26.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Tonalux Solar Garden Rose Lights, $19.98 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

If you’re in search of lighting geared toward security and safety, Amazon has outdoor flood lights at affordable prices. More than 28,000 shoppers have awarded a five-star rating to these motion sensor security lights, which are just $26 when you use the on-page coupon. The bright LED bulbs run on both a rechargeable battery and solar panel, and they have a wide 120-degree field of vision that detects people up to 26 feet away. One reviewer said they especially like how the lights “stay on a low light until motion is detected.”

Buy It! Aootek Solar Security Lights, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling for more of the under-$45 outdoor lighting finds from Amazon’s Best Sellers section.

Buy It! Maggift Solar Pathway Lights, $32.30 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light, $11.97 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Solpex Solar Deck Lights, $34 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Brightown Solar Crystal Globe String Lights, $16.99 (orig. $19.89); amazon.com

Buy It! Baxia Technology Motion Sensor Outdoor Solar Lights, $29.99; amazon.com

