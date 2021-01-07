Amazon’s best-selling hyaluronic acid moisturizer is only $15
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
As the weather cools, your skin may need an extra dose of hydration. And if you're looking for a solution, there is one skincare item that shoppers are raving about — and it could be just what you need.
A No. 1 best seller on Amazon, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Moisturizer has over 46,900 ratings and thousands of five-star reviews. Gel-like and super hydrating, this product is also budget-friendly, costing only $15. So yes, attaining healthy skin doesn’t have to break the bank.
Free from oils or dyes, this moisturizer is additionally non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores. And because of its specific formula, it can provide intense moisture throughout the winter.
Shop: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer, $14.24 (Orig. $16.97)
According to the product’s description, "This unique gel moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which is naturally found in skin, to attract moisture and lock it in." And with 4.6 out of 5 stars, it's clear that many Amazon shoppers highly approve of it.
One buyer explained, “I went from very dry, flaky angry skin to soft and supple in about [one] week. I noticed a change instantly. My acne has even started clearing up."
Another shopper compared it to higher-end moisturizers and wrote, “Best moisturizer I’ve used! This is the moisturizer I have been waiting for my whole life."
The reviewer continues, "I have tried moisturizers from what feels like every brand — from the drugstore to the high-end expensive stuff at Sephora. This stuff feels incredible on my skin — it feels like a relief to put it on."
While there are many positive reviews, this formula does include fragrance, so if you have sensitive skin, it may not be the best option for you. However, the brand's similar gel formula for extra-dry skin does not include fragrance.
In any case, if you've been looking for a hydrating product that's cost-effective, this may be your best bet.
