Amazon’s Best-Selling Hand Sanitizer Always Sells Out — but It’s Restocked and 44% Off for Prime Day

Prime Day 2020 is upon us, and Amazon is not disappointing the throngs of shoppers who have been waiting for the 48-hour shopping extravaganza since it got postponed. In addition to impressive markdowns on bigger-ticket items like Apple products, Dyson tools, and Samsung TVs, Amazon is giving everyone the chance to stock up on must-have health essentials for less, including its best-selling hand sanitizer for 44 percent off — but you should move fast because this coronavirus essential is known to sell out.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, face masks and disinfectants are some of the most crucial supplies for preventing virus transmission, and you should know by now that if soap and water aren’t available for a 20-second hand wash, hand sanitizer is your next best bet. The Germ X Hand Sanitizer bundle has been, to say the least, a hot commodity over the past few months, selling out multiple times on Amazon and becoming the number-one best-seller in its category.

Not only does the germ-buster contain 62 percent ethyl alcohol, but it also features soothing vitamin E to keep your hands moisturized. So while the formula promises to kill 99.9 percent of germs in just 15 seconds, it won’t dry out your skin in the process. And even though the Germ X Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer is extremely popular, Amazon still slashed the price by a generous 44 percent.

Shop a four-pack of 32-ounce bottles for less than $23 while supplies last, and you’ll be in the company of over 11,200 Amazon customers who have given it a perfect five-star review. Many of these shoppers also note that their orders arrived even earlier than Amazon’s projected delivery date.

“If you are able to order this product, I wouldn’t hesitate,” one shopper said. “It will probably come before your promised time frame. It’s a great deal.”

“This is a great sanitizer of high-quality to get in such a crisis,” another said. “I would like to thank Amazon for speedy delivery. Highly recommended.”

This limited-time offer won’t remain in stock all through Prime Day, if the past is any indication, so add the amazing deal on Germ X Hand Sanitizer to your carts ASAP.

