Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair Growth Products Include a $26 Alyssa Milano-Used Treatment

While it feels like every it-girl is embracing the bob this year, there’s something about long, luscious locks that I’ll never get sick of. That’s why I’m constantly in search of products that will give my slow-growing hair rapunzel-level inches, and since Amazon is bursting with shopper-loved finds in every beauty department, I’m turning to the retailer for growth treatments I know I can trust.

After sifting through the site’s wide selection of haircare finds, I narrowed down the top six products worthy of a spot in your regimen. The following picks are pulled from Amazon’s best-sellers chart, making them customer favorites. Plus, you can snag them all for less than $45, with prices starting at just $9.

Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner

As Amazon’s number one best-selling hair growth set, the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner bundle is clearly loved by reviewers. Both formulas are made with biotin, as their names suggest, to strengthen and thicken your hair, vitamin E to promote growth and prevent further loss, and argan oil for hydration and shine. As a result, the shampoo and conditioner work in tandem to reduce thinning and enhance your overall scalp health. Take it from one shopper who said the set “works like magic,” and they “noticed significant improvement after the first use.” Plus, a second person called the products “game changing,” adding they wish they knew about them sooner.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil

Another leading best-seller, the Mielle Organics rosemary hair oil is on sale for less than $10 right now. It has more than 40,000 perfect ratings, and according to customers with thinning hair, it’s a “must-have item.” The product’s slew of haircare hero ingredients includes biotin and rosemary oil to strengthen your strands, along with mint to increase thickness and reduce inflammation. According to the brand, the treatment is formulated to help with growth and length retention while smoothing and moisturizing dry ends and scalp. For the best results, massage a small amount of oil into your scalp and comb it through the ends of your mane.

Nioxin Scalp Therapy Revitalizing Conditioner

The Nioxin Scalp Therapy Revitalizing Conditioner is another haircare product that ranks highly in Amazon’s best-selling selection. Not only is the brand loved by shoppers, but celebrities including Alyssa Milano turn to Nioxin for hair loss treatment. The conditioner significantly reduces breakage and improves hair health, according to the brand. As a result, it “makes your existing hair fuller and thicker while promoting hair growth,” one shopper said. Unlike many conditioners, this formula should be applied from the scalp to the ends, and for best results, it can be paired with the system’s cleansing shampoo and leave-in treatment.

For your healthiest hair yet, head to Amazon to snag best-selling hair growth treatments and browse through the full selection of shopper-loved products.

