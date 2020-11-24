Amazon’s best-selling thermometer has over 9,000 five-star ratings — and it’s on sale
Who could have predicted that thermometers would ever be a hot ticket item? Alas, 2020 has changed things, and whether you’re an essential worker, a concerned parent or simply are trying to keep safe, the medical tool has become fundamental in helping slow the spread of COVID-19.
Amazon’s best-selling forehead thermometer made by LPOW has over 9,000 five-star ratings that applaud it for its accurate results. And it’s currently on sale.
Shop: LPOW Forehead Thermometer, $22.98 (Orig. $29.99)
“My wife is an RN [registered nurse] and says that this unit works better than the ones they use at their clinic. You can choose body or surface scanning as your source. I even checked the temperature of my hot water at each faucet. Reads accurately in one second!” wrote one Amazon reviewer.
How the no-touch thermometer works
According to the product description, this no-contact infrared thermometer has an infrared sensor that detects the infrared heat given off by a person’s forehead to quickly measure someone’s temperature. (However, the brand does note that it’s range of accuracy is ±0.4℉.)
To use, point the thermometer about 1 to 5 centimeters (about 1 inch) away from the forehead, press and hold the set button for three seconds and your temperature reading will come in one second. You can press the “mode” button to switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit.
Results display on an HD LCD screen that also changes colors to show the clearest result. If a person’s temperature is normal (95.5° to 99.1° Fahrenheit) the screen will show the temperature reading and turn green. Should a person have a low fever (99.3 to 100.4° Fahrenheit), the screen will turn yellow and if a person has a high fever (100.6° to 109.2° Fahrenheit), the screen will turn red.
While the Amazon product title says the thermometer is for adults, the product description explains that it’s suitable for all ages, and can safely take the temperature of adults and children.
What the CDC says about monitoring COVID-19 symptoms
The CDC confirmed at the beginning of the year that having a fever is a known symptom of COVID-19. And as public life resumes in most areas around the U.S., a good thermometer can check your temperature and the temperature of your loved ones to better monitor health.
According to the CDC, the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus is to not come in contact with it. While that’s often easier said than done, you should wash your hands, stay at least 6 feet (about two arm’s length) away from others, wear a mask, disinfect high-touch areas in your home and monitor your daily health.
You can monitor your health by keeping alert for symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and more (you can check out the full list of COVID-19 symptoms on the CDC’s website). And of course, the best way to monitor your temperature is by using a thermometer.
The CDC says that it’s especially important to monitor your health if you’re running essentials errands, going into your workplace, going to school or going to other settings where keeping 6 feet away from others is difficult.
Want to learn how to properly disinfect your home? Learn how Lysol actually works and how it’s supposed to be used.
