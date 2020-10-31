Amazon’s Best-Selling Cloth Face Mask Is on Sale This Weekend — Plus, 8 More Deals You Can Shop

Walmart/ MasQd

As we continue to battle the global pandemic, it’s crucial that everyone does their part by wearing a face mask in public when unable to practice social distancing. Since face masks will continue to be a necessity in our lives for the foreseeable future, you should definitely make sure you’ve got a bunch on hand. If you’re still on the hunt for some good and comfortable protective gear or you’re just looking to stock up (and delay laundry day), we’ve got you covered.

We scoured the internet in search of some of the best face mask deals you can score this weekend. Here are nine face masks you can shop on sale this weekend:

It comes as no surprise that you can find hundreds, if not thousands, of discounted disposable and reusable options on Amazon, but we also found savings on the stylish protective gear celebrities are wearing. Keep scrolling to learn more about the face masks you can get on sale this weekend.

Amazon

Amazon has a massive selection of face masks and shields, many of which are still on sale post-Prime Day. This pack of 50 disposable face coverings was one of the most purchased items during Amazon’s two-day extravaganza earlier this month, and it’s still at its Prime Day price. Normally a pack goes for $19, but anyone can score one for just $8 by clicking the special coupon. Amazon is packed with plenty of reusable options on sale too, including these top-rated masks from EnerPlex. With over 30,000 five-star reviews, they’ve officially been crowned Amazon’s best-selling cloth face masks.

Amazon

Buy It! EnerPlex Black Face Mask Reusable 3-Pack, $18.95 (orig. $21.95); amazon.com; Jumbl Blue Disposable Face Masks, $7.98 (orig. $18.95); amazon.com

Masqd

Masqd has quickly become one of Hollywood’s favorite masks brands, covering famous faces like Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, and Sophie Turner. In case you didn’t know, the brand always has a selection of its adults and kids masks on sale, including this blue seersucker option that resembles one Meghan Markle has worn and this cute star-print version for kids.

MasQd

Buy It! Masqd Gia Face Mask Linen, $14 (orig. $20); masqd.com; Masqd Ultra Star Face Mask for Kids, $12 (orig. $15); masqd.com

Nordstrom Rack

As expected, you can find tons of incredible deals on face masks at the discount department store — there are currently over 200 options, to be exact. At just $2 apiece, this $12 pack of six cotton face masks is one of the best values we’ve come across (they were originally $24). As for the steepest discount, we found this pack of four reusable masks for 62 percent off.

Nordstrom