Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Scrub Is Going Viral on TikTok

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Months into a global pandemic, TikTok has given us more relief than we ever could have anticipated (see: cleaning videos and the rediscovery of yoga pants), and the latest product to blow up on the app is well worth the investment. The Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub is taking TikTok by storm, and that storm has turned into sales: It’s officially earned the title of Amazon’s best-selling body scrub.

Take one look at this scrub’s product description, and you’ll understand why it’s gone viral. Its top ingredient is glycerin, a moisturizing agent that pulls water to the surface of skin, resulting in that coveted, lit-from-within glow. As its name implies, it contains 100 percent pure shea butter to soften the skin, as well as granules of sugar to gently slough off dead cells. Paraben-free and made in the United States, the scrub is also packed with moisturizing skin conditioners like safflower seed oil, avocado oil, and sweet almond oil.

Viewers are so obsessed that TikToks featuring the Tree Hut scrub have amassed more than 10 million views. The brand recommends applying the product to damp or dry skin, buffing in circular motions, and rinsing to reveal silky, baby-soft skin.



Outside of its popularity on social media, the scrub boasts over 38,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. “Tree Hut could sell these sugar scrubs for twice as much and people would still buy them—they smell that great,” one reviewer wrote. “They exfoliate your skin well, they leave skin soft (not greasy like some scrubs), and they smell better than any other one out there.”



Struggle with underarm and leg stubble? This shopper says Tree Hut’s scrub is a one-way ticket to the smoothest shave of your life: “I started with some hot water to open up the pores in my legs and then I scrubbed it with this, I did that for a few minutes on each leg, and then I rinsed it off, applied my shaving cream, and finally shaved. I swear, the razor was going up so smoothly, I had to double check I was shaving right. Needless to say, I haven’t stopped touching my legs since I showered.”

Most of the Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrubs are sold out right now, so order the Tropical Mango and Pear and Chia varieties while you can. Buy just one, or take a cue from TikTokers and stock all the way up.