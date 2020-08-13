Amazon’s best-selling beard kit has got everything you need for dapper facial hair

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon’s bestselling beard kit by FullLight Tech has got all your facial hair grooming needs covered.

Just like the hair on your head, beards need love too. The affordable grooming set is packed with a lot of useful tools. So In The Know has put together a helpful tutorial on how to get the most of your kit.

First, grab the beard wash and cleanse by massaging it into your facial for three to five minutes. Next, use the scissors to trim any long strands and strays that aren’t cooperating.

Now it’s time to use the comb. This will detangle your beard, remove any knots and reveal any rogue hairs you may have missed. Then use the brush to shape the beard to make it look a bit more manicured.

Now add some extra love. Rub a few drops of beard oil between the palm of your hands and work the oil into your beard. Finally, take a pea-sized amount of beard balm and massage it between your fingers. Use this the same way you would think of hair gel to style your beard and hold it in place.

There you have it. That’s how you go from caveman to lumberjack in a few quick steps.

Here are a few five-star reviews from some very satisfied customers.

“I’d never used a beard grooming kit until my girlfriend complained. However, after only three weeks she was kissing me more often and longer, therefore the ‘payoff’ was a great dividend,” a reviewer wrote.

“I have tried everything that’s included and I must say it is very much worth the money,” one purchaser said.

“I gave this to my boyfriend as a gift and he absolutely loves it,” another said.

