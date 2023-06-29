Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is Flying Off Shelves With Over 10,000 Purchases in the Last Month

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There’s just something so chic and easy about a set. Maybe it’s the fact that the pieces just match right off the bat, which makes getting dressed way easier when the guesswork is done for me. Regardless, I’m always on the lookout for two-piece sets that will make me long to get dressed and go out. Now, if you’d told me a few weeks ago that I’d want to wear a sweater and sweatpants during the summer, I wouldn’t have believed you. But, somehow, this Amazon set changed that for me.

I’m talking, of course, about the Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater Set. The slightly cropped, ribbed sweater features a mock neck collar and patch pocket; the coordinating sweatpants have a slouchy fit with front pleating, deep side pockets, and a subtly tapered hem. The 17 different colors range from basic black and khaki to jewel tones like teal and purple; while some of the sets have perfectly-matched colors, others have slightly contrasting tones. (I love both options.) The inclusive XS to 2XL sizing also means it’s ideal for a variety of body types. When worn together, the two pieces just ooze casual elegance. The overwhelming consensus from Amazon shoppers is that the two-piece set is “classy,” to which I wholeheartedly agree.

In fact, over 10,000 people have bought this set in the last month alone, according to Amazon. Customers love the versatility and comfort of the set, and note that it even looks “very expensive,” but is a fraction of the cost of pricier alternatives. “You definitely feel like you’re wearing designer loungers that also work as a chic outfit,” one shopper wrote. The same shopper also said that the “fit is just as chic and flattering” as the product photos, “which is so rare.” Plus, the set brings compliments galore. “I received so many compliments the day I put it on,” wrote one person, who ended up ordering another set for their mom, too.

I own a very similar set from Amazon and, quite frankly, I’m obsessed. The sweater is fitted but not too tight, skimming perfectly over my curves. The pants hit right at the ankle, which is no small feat for my five-foot frame. I’ve been wearing this comfortable set day and night, and much like the compliments the Anrabess set garners, mine does the same. The very first night I wore it, one of my friends said, “I love that sweater on you.” Well, what more impetus did I need to purchase more, am I right?

If you’re ready to try this set, now’s the perfect time — the Anrabess Two-Piece Sweater Set is currently 20 percent off on Amazon, so it’s only $43. Pick up one (or a dozen!), here.

