The 'best ever clock' is now 40 percent off on Amazon!

Time for a new clock! This bright choice is 40 percent off on Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

For many of us, it can be hard to see the clock across the room or to remember what day it is, but not for those who have this game-changing clock. Say goodbye to squinting your eyes and getting the date wrong, and nab the American Lifetime Day Clock, on sale for just $60 (was $100).

Yes, right now, this clock — which has an impressive 4.7-star rating and is being dubbed the “Best Ever Clock” by Amazon customers — is a whopping 40 percent off! Amazon will give you free shipping on this item, but if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more — from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

The large seven-inch high-resolution digital display shows the time and period of day, the day of the week, and the full date in large, clear block letters. The clock can be hung on the wall or placed on top of a nightstand. There is no set-up period either, so as soon as it’s plugged in, it's ready to use.

The American Lifetime clock was originally designed to aid those with visual impairments or memory loss, such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. It includes five multifunction alarms with additional options to set reminders to take medications too. It’s a perfect gift for any loved one who is experiencing cognitive memory issues or who struggles to see the time.

However, in scrolling through the clock’s five-star reviews, it’s clear its fans run far and wide and not just for those with memory issues or the elderly.

Below are a few ways the American Lifetime clock has improved lives.

Keep up with the times! (Photo: Amazon)

Who wouldn't want a clock that is clear and easy to read? "Great clock for anyone!" wrote a five-star fan. "It's very easy to set up. The lettering and numbers are large and bright which makes it so easy to see. I love the full display of the specific time of the day, month, date and year. I've already received several compliments on this clock. ...I love this clock so much that I am seriously considering another one."

Another happy reviewer added: "We love the dimmer feature in the evening,"

One customer bought this "very special clock" for a friend undergoing rehab after an auto accident. "This clock gives...all the information she needs, particularly day of week. I am very impressed with the quality of this unit and ease of programming. The battery backup feature is essential in the event of power outage."

You'll want one in every room! (Photo: Amazon)

What really makes the American Lifetime clock stand out is its ability to serve a variety of special needs.

This shopper applauded the clock for helping her family members: "Very good for people that have vision problems. Also, good for dementia patients," she said. "My sister-in-law...has macular degeneration and is getting worse. She absolutely loved her clock! She can actually see everything and wants to buy another one for her kitchen. On another note.. my mother had dementia and this clock helped her to remember and recognize dates and time"

For some, it can be a lifesaver. As one grateful shopper shared: "My Mom was constantly messing up her pills not knowing what day it was, even a calendar did not help. This clock is wonderful!"

Ready to try the clock for yourself or gift it to a loved one?

