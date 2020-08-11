This air purifier is backed by more than 10,000 reviews - And it's on sale now for just $98

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Since we’re all spending so much time inside, the importance of clean indoor air has never been more important. Houseplants are one way to improve the quality of our air at home, but if you’re not keen on looking after them, an indoor air purifier is the next best thing.

With none of the fuss that comes along with maintaining plants, air purifiers are designed to filter out indoor pollutants like odours, smoke, dust, and pet dander. One bestselling version has been receiving rave reviews on Amazon, and at an affordable price tag thanks to a current sale, it’s a simple way to improve your space.

What is it?

The Levoit Air Purifier is a compact filtration system that’s designed to trap 99.97% of pollutants, helping to relieve allergy symptoms and provide cleaner indoor air. With a quiet motor that provides gentle white noise, it’s a great choice for improving the air quality of bedrooms and home offices without excess noise.

This purifier also features two night light settings for a warm ambient feel that can be turned off if you prefer a dark space while sleeping.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $98 (originally $120)

How does it work?

Three speed settings (low, medium and high) help to circulate air throughout the room over four times per hour to achieve rapid purification. It features an advanced three-stage filtration system that combines a mesh layer to collect large particles like lint and hair, a HEPA filter for fine particles like dust mites, pet dander and pollen, and an activated carbon filter to absorb odours.

In order for it to effectively clean the air, it’s recommended that you keep all windows and doors closed while the Levoit Air Purifier is on. Following six months of use you’ll need to change the filters, but in case you forget, this air purifier has a reminder notice warning you when it’s time for a fresh filter.

What shoppers are saying

So far this air purifier has racked up an impressive 4.5 star rating from more than 10,000 reviews, with shoppers designating it as easy to use, easy to clean and great value for their money.

“I have a dog and a cat and this definitely helps clear the air,” said one reviewer. “Tried other air purifiers and this is the only one we've found that relieves both mine and my boyfriend's allergies.”

“I bought this because my neighbours smoke daily and it really annoyed me,” added another. “The smell woke me up at night to open the window for ventilation, which makes it worse because more smoke is sucked into my room. After putting this right in front of the door, it solved the problem.”

Some reviewers have found that even with the night light settings turned off, this air purifier is still quite bright, leading to difficulty falling asleep. However, there are instructions to dim all the lights in the machine, as one reviewer noted.

