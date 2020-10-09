'Best joggers I've ever had': Stock up on Amazon athleisure—30% off, today only

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Whether you work from home these days or just like to be comfortable, there’s nothing like sliding into buttery soft leggings or cozy yoga shorts and a stretchy top. But athleisure doesn’t last forever—it can get ratty after a while.
Lucky you, Amazon is offering up to 30 percent off select athleisure today only, including Amazon Essentials, Starter, and esstive gear. Choose between slouchy joggers for just $14 (was $20), cropped leggings for $14 (was $20), and just-right yoga shorts for a mere $12 (was $14) to max out the comfy side of your wardrobe. And, at prices this low, you can even throw in some early holiday shopping for the athleisure lover in your life.
Esstive Women's Ultra Soft Fleece Basic Midweight Casual Solid Jogger Pants
The Esstive fleece bottoms are everything you want in joggers. They’re mid-weight, so you won’t get too cool or too hot, have ankle cuffs for a slim silhouette, and a drawstring to find a perfect fit. These joggers work well with just about anything—T-shirts, tanks, sweatshirts, and sweaters for a casual-yet-chic look.
Two kangaroo pockets and two back pockets ensure you have plenty of space to carry around your stuff, and a range of colors give you plenty to choose from.
People rave about the joggers’ coziness. “These are perfect! Very warm but not super thick,” one five-star reviewer said. “I think this may be the best joggers I’ve ever had. The material is very soft. It’s warm, good for cool or cold temps. And the waist is nice and adjustable, not tight like other brand I got. And I love how it has pockets,” another raved.
Starter Women's 24" Cropped Performance Workout Legging
If cropped leggings are more your thing, there’s this option from Starter. Made of 87 percent polyester and 13 spandex, they’re crafted for a perfect, stretchy fit, no matter what you’re doing. It also is made with DRI-Star technology to keep you cool and dry while you sweat. Worth noting: These pants come in six different colors, so you can snag a different pair for nearly every day of the week.
“These pants are great because the waist band is perfectly made so that it doesn't cause a muffin top yet still holds in your tummy,” one five-star reviewer said. “The pants make your legs look great and smooth out any imperfections.” Another pointed out that the pants are “good for Ballet, Yoga, and just plain farting around the house.”
Starter Women's Long Sleeve Half-Zip Top
Made of a soft blend of polyester and spandex, this long-sleeve half-zip is perfect for an everyday top. The pullover has a mock-neck that’s made with DRI-STAR to help keep you dry while you sweat. A nice feature: It has thumb holes to keep your sleeves in place.
“I love the shape and material. It is light but not so much it is see thru or clingy. It fits very well,” a five-star reviewer wrote. Another said they decided to try this after returning a similar Under Armour top due to sizing issues. “The material is thicker than the U.A., it fits true to size, and it’s longer in the torso as the U.A. hit right at the waist. I ordered a medium and it fits perfectly. Highly recommend this one!” they wrote.
Starter Men’s Jogger Sweatpants
Live in joggers? There are enough colors of these Starter sweats to keep you outfitted for 2.5 weeks. Made of a cotton/polyester mix, these soft fleece pants are huge on comfort. A drawstring closure helps you get the perfect fit around the waist, while on-seam and back pockets leave enough room to carry your cell, keys, and whatever else you need during your day.
“These aren’t walmart sweats. Material is nice and soft and elastic won’t wear out. Pockets are deep and the back pocket is a nice extra,” one reviewer wrote. “I’m not some streetwear teen, but these are good sweats for lounging around the house or wearing out with sneakers for an athletic look.”
Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Sculpt Yoga Short
Finding the right yoga shorts can be tricky. If they too short, they can ride up; Too long, and they’ll just look off. These yoga shorts have the perfect length, and a flattering wide waistband to help keep you tucked in. Made of moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric to keep you comfy and dry, the shorts also have a hidden waistband pocket to help store your keys on the go.
Reviewers say these shorts are comparable to more expensive brands. “The material is on the thicker side comparable to a Lululemon type of short,” one wrote. “Hands down best shorts for HIIT workouts !!! These smoke my UA and Nike shorts in fit ! They do not ride up or stretch out . Fit perfect ! Not too snug or too loose !” another said.
