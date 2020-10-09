'Best joggers I've ever had': Stock up on Amazon athleisure—30% off, today only

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you work from home these days or just like to be comfortable, there’s nothing like sliding into buttery soft leggings or cozy yoga shorts and a stretchy top. But athleisure doesn’t last forever—it can get ratty after a while.

Lucky you, Amazon is offering up to 30 percent off select athleisure today only, including Amazon Essentials, Starter, and esstive gear. Choose between slouchy joggers for just $14 (was $20), cropped leggings for $14 (was $20), and just-right yoga shorts for a mere $12 (was $14) to max out the comfy side of your wardrobe. And, at prices this low, you can even throw in some early holiday shopping for the athleisure lover in your life.

Esstive Women's Ultra Soft Fleece Basic Midweight Casual Solid Jogger Pants

The Esstive fleece bottoms are everything you want in joggers. They’re mid-weight, so you won’t get too cool or too hot, have ankle cuffs for a slim silhouette, and a drawstring to find a perfect fit. These joggers work well with just about anything—T-shirts, tanks, sweatshirts, and sweaters for a casual-yet-chic look.

Two kangaroo pockets and two back pockets ensure you have plenty of space to carry around your stuff, and a range of colors give you plenty to choose from.

People rave about the joggers’ coziness. “These are perfect! Very warm but not super thick,” one five-star reviewer said. “I think this may be the best joggers I’ve ever had. The material is very soft. It’s warm, good for cool or cold temps. And the waist is nice and adjustable, not tight like other brand I got. And I love how it has pockets,” another raved.

Starter Women's 24" Cropped Performance Workout Legging

If cropped leggings are more your thing, there’s this option from Starter. Made of 87 percent polyester and 13 spandex, they’re crafted for a perfect, stretchy fit, no matter what you’re doing. It also is made with DRI-Star technology to keep you cool and dry while you sweat. Worth noting: These pants come in six different colors, so you can snag a different pair for nearly every day of the week.

“These pants are great because the waist band is perfectly made so that it doesn't cause a muffin top yet still holds in your tummy,” one five-star reviewer said. “The pants make your legs look great and smooth out any imperfections.” Another pointed out that the pants are “good for Ballet, Yoga, and just plain farting around the house.”





Starter Women's Long Sleeve Half-Zip Top

