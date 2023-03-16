Amazon has an Apple MacBook Pro for nearly $500 off right now

The top-rated 16-inch MacBook Pro is 20% off on Amazon for almost $500 in savings.

With a snappy keyboard and tons of useful ports, it's no wonder we're fans of the Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Chip. When we first reviewed this laptop, we had some major sticker shock, but at 20% off, this Amazon deal is one of the best out there.

$1,999.97 at Amazon (Save $499.03)

So what are you getting with this MacBook? How does incredible GPU performance, lower power consumption and a number of extra ports sound? Ports alone stand out in a world where laptops seem to be cutting weight at the cost of accessibility so the fact that they're included in this MacBook is a pretty big selling point. Apple added three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, a headphone jack and brought back its MagSafe port for charging.

Included on our list of best laptops, this 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro has plenty of screen space for enjoying TV shows like Ted Lasso and it stands up to demanding video games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Because it has very little power consumption this laptop makes a great co-worker too! The battery life lasted ten hours during testing, which is plenty of time if you're working on the go.

