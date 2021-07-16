Amazon Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2020) and more

Amazon has announced that the Apple Days sale is now live in India. It will come to an end on 18 July. During this sale, the e-commerce platform is giving discounts and offers on Apple products including iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 Pro Series, iPad Mini, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro and more. Buyers will also get discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards.

On the purchase of iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV, customers will get one year of Apple TV+ free subscription that will cost Rs 99 per month after the free trial. One subscription will be offered per Family Sharing Group. This offer will be valid for three months after buying a new Apple device. Notably, the plans will renew automatically until canceled.

Apple iPhone 12

As per Amazon, iPhone 12, launched at R 79,900, is now available at a starting price of Rs 77,900, down by Rs 2,000.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Mini is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 67,900 on Amazon. It was launched in India at Rs 69,900 back in October last year.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 1,15,900. iPhone 12 Pro Max is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,25,900. The e-commerce platform is also giving an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of both handsets.

Apple iPhone 11

During the sale, the Apple iPhone 11 (Review) is available at a starting price of Rs. 49,999, down by Rs 2,000 from its previous price.

iPhone SE (2020)

Currently, iPhone SE (2020) (Review) is priced at Rs 31,999. It was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,499.

To recall, Amazon will host a two-day Prime Day sale in India on 26 July where buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Customers will get discounts and offers on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus 9, Galaxy M51 and more.

