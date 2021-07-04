Amazon apologises to fishmonger for demand to drop ‘Prime Day’

Robin Moxon stands outside one of his fishmongers advertising prime day boat fish (PA)

Amazon has apologised to a fishmonger for demanding he stop using the term "Prime Day".

Lawyers acting for the online retail giant contacted Robin Moxon, who runs four stores in London, over his advertisements for top quality fresh fish.

They claimed that shoppers could mistake references on his website to "Prime Day Boat Fish" for the US-based firm's two-day event offering deals to its members.

Mr Moxon had to explain that the term had been used by fish sellers long before Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 - and accused the firm of being "heavy handed and offensive".

"I basically said to them, 'Are you taking the piss?'," he said.

"This phrase has been used by many people probably for hundreds of years, and I've been using it regularly for 30 years.

"This phrase was being well used probably before Amazon existed in this country and before Jeff Bezos was a glint in his mother's eye.

"I have used it and always will use it, and I don't see how it can affect their business."

Amazon's lawyers Morgan, Lewis & Bockius had written to Moxon's Fishmongers on 21 June, the start of its sales promotion event.

The solicitors said: "Amazon appreciates your enthusiasm for its Prime Day; however, they want to make sure the Prime Day trade marks aren't used in this way or by other brands.

"If we can get the references to Prime Day on your website, and anywhere else on your social media accounts where it may exist, pulled and your assurances on the above, we can consider this matter closed."

After speaking to Mr Moxon, the firm later apologised after "clarifying the root of the term 'prime day boat' in the context of the fishing industry".

A spokesperson for Amazon said: "This email was sent in error and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Additional reporting by Press Association

