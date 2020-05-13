Amazon Announces New Tablets for the Entire Family - the All-New Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

The all-new Fire HD 8 comes with an 8" HD display, 30% faster performance with 2GB RAM, 2x the storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, up to 12 hours of battery life, easier charging with USB-C, and access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, and educational and entertainment apps– only CDN$ 109.99

The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes bundled with the Fire HD 8 tablet, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with access to thousands of kid-friendly books, videos, apps, games a new kid-proof case with an adjustable stand, and a two-year worry-free guarantee – only CDN$ 179.99

SEATTLE, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ:AMZN - News)— Amazon today announced the next generation of its Fire HD 8 tablet lineup, designed with the entire family in mind: the all-new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.

Amazon Canada (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)

"The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants – great content, more storage, longer battery life – at a price that is incredibly affordable," said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices. "We've made the all-new Fire HD 8 even better with faster performance, 32GB of internal storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and easier charging with USB-C—all for only CDN$ 109.99. With access to millions of movies, TV shows, books, songs, magazines and more— Fire HD 8 is the perfect tablet for entertainment."

The All-New Fire HD 8: Built for Portable Entertainment

The all-new Fire HD 8 includes:

Beautiful display – Featuring a vibrant 8" 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels.

New faster processor – Now 30% faster with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM to easily multi-task when watching movies, playing games and browsing the web.

Now even more storage – With options for 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets.

New longer battery life – Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more.

New Easier charging – Comes with USB-C for easy charging in less than 5 hours.

Introducing Game Mode – A distraction-free, optimized gaming experience that lets you focus on your game without interference from notifications.

Stay connected – Download apps, such as Zoom, to keep in touch with family and friends using your Fire HD 8.

Amazon-exclusive features – Enjoy customer favourites like For You, X-Ray, Family Library, Blue Shade, and more.

Wide selection of content – Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, apps, and games. Watch downloaded videos anywhere with Prime Video, Disney+, or Netflix, subscriptions, and enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Twitch and Red Bull TV.





Availability

The all-new Fire HD 8 is available for pre-order today, starting at CDN$ 109.99 at [www.amazon.ca/firehd8]. Fire HD 8 will be available in White, Black and Blue, and will begin shipping on June 3. For a limited time, it is available in a two-pack bundle for CDN$ 199.98.

Accessory Cases are available for Fire HD 8 tablets in Twilight Blue, Charcoal Black, Sandstone White, and Plum for CDN$ 39.99.

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: Built from the Ground-Up for Kids

The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition includes the Fire HD 8 tablet with an 8" HD display, 32GB of storage with up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD, up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, and USB-C for reversible charging. It also comes bundled with a kid-proof case with a new adjustable stand in Blue or Pink, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited—all for CDN$ 179.99.

With Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, kids can enjoy thousands of premium, age-appropriate books, apps, games, and videos on their Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, including new and popular titles such as PINKFONG Baby Shark, Just Add Magic, Creative Galaxy, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes and National Geographic Readers from brands like Smart Study, Amazon Studios, Amulet Books, HarperCollins and National Geographic.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes with access to award-winning parental controls that encourage learning before play. With FreeTime, parents can manage their child's FreeTime settings, such as the ability to set daily goals, age filters, and time limits for both weekdays and weekends. Parents can also use parental controls to choose what content kids can access and to add more content. These settings can be managed on the device or parents can visit the Parent Dashboard at parents.amazon.ca to view daily activity reports and easily adjust their child's FreeTime settings from any web browser, whether they're on a mobile device or computer.

The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is available for pre-order today, starting at CDN$ 179.99 at [www.amazon.ca/firehd8kidsedition] and will begin shipping on June 3. For a limited time, it is available in a two-pack bundle for CDN$ 299.98.

After one year, customers can continue their FreeTime Unlimited subscription starting at CDN$ 3.99 per month for Prime members and CDN$ 5.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews .

