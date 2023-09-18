Amazon Announced an October Prime Day aka Prime Big Deal Days — What We Know, Plus 80 Early Deals to Shop Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Apple AirPods, Roomba vacuums, and Le Creuset cookware are up to 86 percent off

Calling all shopping fanatics: Amazon just announced another huge savings event.

Prime Big Deal Days is set to take place on Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11. Similar to Amazon’s annual Prime Day savings bash in July, the event will consist of major markdowns on top-rated brands. The good news is that you don’t have to wait four weeks to shop impressive deals at Amazon, including Apple AirPods, KitchenAid stand mixers, Samsonite luggage, and more.

Best Amazon Deals Overall

Amazon

$700

$100

Buy on Amazon

The steepest discount on our list is on this cordless vacuum cleaner, which is a whopping 86 percent off thanks to a stackable coupon. It’s equipped with three cleaning modes that can be used on low-pile carpet, upholstery, and hard floors like wood and tile. Plus, it can convert from an upright vacuum into a handheld, so sofa seats, car interiors, and staircases can get in on the action.

There are tons of markdowns to marvel at in every department, including tech, home, fashion, and beyond. Prices start at $6 for the best Amazon deals we found ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

Best Amazon Tech and Electronics Deals

Amazon

$399

$325

Buy on Amazon

Devices from Samsung, Bose, and Anker are all on sale. You can save nearly $400 on a highly coveted Samsung Frame TV, which sneakily disguises itself as a piece of art on your wall when it’s not playing your favorite fall comfort show (ahem, Gilmore Girls). There’s also a 43 percent discount on the Amazon Echo Pop, in case you’re looking to upgrade your bluetooth speaker and have some one-on-one chats with Alexa.

And don’t miss the markdowns on the Apple Watch Series 8 and latest model of the MacBook Air laptop. You can even stock up and save on Apple devices with this four-pack of AirTags, which will help you keep track of luggage, car keys, pets, and more on the go.

Best Amazon Home Deals

Amazon

$30

$17

Buy on Amazon

Deals aren’t any less impressive in Amazon’s home department. Stock up on fall finds, like this Eddie Bauer throw blanket made from uber-toasty fleece that’s simply begging for you to curl up under. Or grab this top-rated set of cooling bed sheets, which will provide plenty of coziness at night, all while being breathable, cooling, and moisture-wicking, according to the brand.

Cleaning devices are also on sale, like this Hoover carpet cleaner, Shark stick vacuum, and Roomba robot vacuum. More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers purchased the iRobot vacuum this month alone, and now, it’s $110 less.

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

Amazon

$133

$80

Buy on Amazon

Whip up hearty meals and yummy baked goods with new cookware and appliances. This reviewer-revered Dutch oven has earned thousands of positive ratings. The cast iron pot can sear, brown, and cook food practically any which way — no matter if it’s being used on a stovetop or in an oven. And this pair of cast iron baking dishes from Le Creuset that “bakes [food] evenly” and is “easy to clean,” according to one reviewer, would also make a great addition to any fall or winter meal plans.

Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Amazon

$50

$23

Buy on Amazon

Sweaters, hoodies, boots, and more are on sale, too. Snuggle into this best-selling plaid shacket through pumpkin patches and campfires this season, or wrap yourself in this oversized knit cardigan for a looser feel. Take a stroll in these Chelsea boots that one reviewer called “super comfy and stylish.” The chunky heel combines function with fashion, since it makes the boots comfortable and walkable while being right on trend.

Best Amazon Beauty Deals

Amazon

$13

$8

Buy on Amazon

There are discounts galore in Amazon’s beauty department. This top-selling Maybelline mascara is down to just $8 with a clickable coupon, and this highly rated Revlon lipstick is now just $6. For haircare, check out the markdowns on this SheaMoisture leave-in conditioner, L’Oréal Paris water treatment, and this Crave Naturals detangling brush.

You can even save on an electric toothbrush by Burst whose soft, nylon bristles whiten teeth as you brush, according to the brand. It has three speed settings as well as a built-in two-minute timer that’ll help you wow at your next dental appointment.

Best Amazon Outlet Deals

Amazon

$12

$10

Buy on Amazon

Amazon’s hidden Overstock Outlet is chock-full of under-the-radar deals. Right now, shoppers can save up to 52 percent on Black + Decker vacuums, True & Co intimates, Kate Spade kitchenware, and more. There are also tons of fall-ready treasures marked down, like this four-piece set of pumpkin-themed pillow covers and this faux shearling comforter by Amazon Basics, which tons of shoppers compared to Ugg in their reviews.

Best Amazon Deals Under $30

Amazon

$31

$17

Buy on Amazon

While any sale is a good sale, we love under-$30 the most. You’ll find markdowns on an Oprah-approved travel jewelry case, a pair of Martha Stewart oven mitts, and a best-selling Owala water bottle. And add the top-rated Home Sweet Home scented candle by Yankee Candle to your cart while it’s just $17. In addition to its blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and tea scent notes, it’ll provide plenty of ambiance for upcoming movie marathons and dinner parties.

Check back at Amazon on Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11 to celebrate Prime Big Deal Days in full swing. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime ahead of the event to gain access to exclusive, member-only savings.

In the meantime, make sure to peruse the wow-worthy sales happening at Amazon right now. Act fast to score these finds while sale prices last.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Amazon

$129

$99

Buy on Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Baking Dishes, $55 (Save 27%)

Amazon

$75

$55

Buy on Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $89 (Save 10%)

Amazon

$99

$89

Buy on Amazon

Satina High-Waisted Pocket Leggings, $18 (Save 33%)

Amazon

$27

$18

Buy on Amazon

Samsung The Frame 65-Inch TV, $1,600 (Save 20%)

Amazon

$1998

$1600

Buy on Amazon

Burst Electric Toothbrush, $50 (Save 29%)

Amazon

$70

$60

Buy on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $189 (Save 37%)

Amazon

$300

$189

Buy on Amazon

Athlefit Chunky Chelsea Boot, $40 (Save 39%)

Amazon

$66

$40

Buy on Amazon

Samsonite Omni Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $120 (Save 25%)

Amazon

$160

$120

Buy on Amazon

Bedsure Cooling Bed Sheets Set, $36 (Save 62%)

Amazon

$95

$36

Buy on Amazon

