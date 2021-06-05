Amazon Is Already Offering Early Prime Day Deals, Plus More Sales You Need to Shop This Weekend

Nordstrom, Outdoor Voice, Amazon

Memorial Day was packed with so many good sales, you'd hardly expect to find any deals this weekend. Lucky for us, that's not the case.

We've done a little digging around the Internet to bring you three of the best sales you can shop right now. If your closet could use a pick me up for summer, you'll want to head to Nordstrom. The department store is hosting its epic Half-Yearly Sale for just a few more days. On top of that, Amazon just surprised us with a batch of early Prime Day deals. Plus, we've discovered a sneaky way to save on Outdoor Voices shorts.

Trust us when we say, you don't want to miss your chance to shop these epic deals. Keep scrolling to learn how, and scope out our favorite sale picks so you can start your weekend off in the best way possible.

Amazon

Mark your calendars: Amazon revealed that Prime Day 2021 will be a two-day event on June 21 and 22. As if the news isn't exciting enough already, the retailer also dropped a slew of early Prime Day deals so you can start saving now. You'll find price drops on an assortment of top-rated Amazon devices, like the Echo Dot with more than 944,000 five-star ratings for $10 off and the Echo Show with over 306,000 perfect ratings for 44 percent off. There are also Prime-exclusive discounts on smart TVs from Insignia and Toshiba of up to 41 percent off.

You must be logged into your Prime account to snag these TV deals and shop the two million more coming on Prime Day. Needless to say, if you have yet to become a member, now's the time to do it. Anyone signed up for a free 30-day trail can get in on these savings, too.

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale ends on Sunday, which means there are roughly 48 hours left to shop (depending on when you're reading this). You can score up to 50 percent off over 14,000 styles from the department store's fashion, home, and beauty sections. We've even found steeper discounts on certain items. Considering you have little time to browse, we figured we'd help you out by picking five of our favorites styles.

'Tis one of the most popular seasons to get married, so you may be shopping for a wedding guest dress. This floral asymmetrical midi dress that's $60 off would be a great option for a semi-formal event. Some sale items under $50 we're loving include this ruched leather bag that reminds us of the popular puffy pillow purses we're seeing everywhere and this adorable kitten heel thong sandal marked down by a whopping 60 percent.

Outdoor Voices

If you shop at Outdoor Voices regularly, you probably know that the celeb-loved athleisure brand rarely ever hosts sales. But if you're new to shopping at the company, you're in for a treat: Outdoor Voices is offering 20 percent off your first purchase. By simply entering your email address, you'll be given a unique code to use at checkout to get this discount.

The brand is also offering everyone free shipping on all shorts this weekend. It's not a sale persay, but we'll take any savings we can get here, even if it's only a couple of bucks. Some of our favorite Outdoor Voices shorts include these neon pink bike shorts and this relaxed, midweight pair that are great for lounging. Shoppers, take note: Prices listed below are with the discount for anyone who enters their email address.

