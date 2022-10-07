Amazon Alexa helps woman catch her ‘cheating’ boyfriend: ‘Listened in on a full date night!’

In The Know by Yahoo

A woman claims she discovered her ex was cheating with the Amazon Alexa app.

TikToker @jessicalowman1 found out an old boyfriend was having an affair by reviewing the “Voice History” on Alexa. According to Amazon, the Voice History section under Privacy Settings stores voice interactions with Alexa by default. Users can search the recordings by date, device and profile.

They can also “choose an entry to see what Alexa heard you say and how Alexa responded. You can even listen to the voice recording of each request.” Apparently, the feature comes in handy when you’re in a relationship…

“So this is how I caught my ex cheating I didn’t even know Alexa stored this shizzz,” the video text read.

She went to Alexa’s Voice History tab. Each time someone commanded Alexa, the app recorded their voice. So when she clicked on a recording, she discovered another woman’s telling Alexa to play “Power Trip” by Miguel.

The video racked up 7.9 million views on TikTok.

“That’s the exact same way I found out too! Listened in on a full date night!” a person commented.

“I just checked my voice history and I’ve got actual tears in my eyes,” someone added.

“Alexa is the worst on privacy ever. Surprised that’s even legal,” a TikToker wrote.

“This is how I caught my sister breaking my Alexa bc after she said Alexa it recorded the sound of her dropping it,” a user replied.

“I am just over here laughing at all the stuff my kids ask Alexa,” another said.

