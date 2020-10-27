Amazon adds 100,000 seasonal jobs for the holiday season, promotes 35,000 employees

The retail giant will hire full and part-time workers for their operations network, where jobs include stowing, picking, packing shipping, delivering customer orders, working in human resources, operating robotics and others.

Amazon is adding 100,000 seasonal jobs across the US and Canada as the holiday season approaches, according to a statement by the company, the latest in a wave of hirings this year as the retail giant keeps up with increased demand amid the pandemic.

Amazon will hire full and part-time workers for their operations network, where jobs include stowing, picking, packing, shipping, and delivering customer orders, working in human resources, operating robotics and other roles.

Amazon pays a minimum wage at $15 an hour, and full-time employees receive benefits including health, dental, and vision insurance, as well as a 401(k) with 50% company match.

Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/apply to submit their application.

This cohort of hires comes after Amazon added 100,000 people in September for their warehouses to keep up with a surge of online orders. Additionally, the company brought aboard over 33,000 people for corporate and tech roles.

The Seattle-based company is also encouraging their workers to apply for their Career Choice program, which has granted promotions to over 30,000 employees in their operations network this year.

“These 35,000 newly-promoted Amazonians came from a variety of backgrounds, and many started in seasonal jobs like we’re announcing today," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment, in a statement.

Amazon distributes personal protective gear, such as masks for employees, and implemented disinfectant spraying and temperature checks across their operations, according to their blog.

Employees can also receive up to two weeks of paid time off if they are infected with COVID-19.

Amazon has made over 150 updates to their working operations amid the pandemic. Earlier this month, nearly 20,000 Amazon workers tested positive or were presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

