Amazon’s 6 Most Stylish Fall Blazers Are on Sale Starting at $27

Including classic black styles, statement plaids, and everything in-between.

Over the past few years, blazers have gone from strictly business attire to a regular part of our daily wardrobes. They’re essential for the classic model-off-duty look — think oversized jackets, straight leg jeans, and sneakers — and they’re the perfect in-between weight for fall weather. If you don’t have a few blazers in your seasonal wardrobe just yet, Amazon’s fall fashion section should be your first stop.

The retailer is a treasure trove of stylish blazers for discounted prices, and we found the six options worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a classic black blazer, a sophisticated tweed moment, or a retro-inspired plaid look, you’ll find it on the list below, starting at $27.

Best Amazon Fall Blazers on Sale:

Cicy Bell Casual Blazer

If you only buy one blazer, make it this Cicy Bell style. Not only is it Amazon’s number one best-selling blazer, but it also comes in 24 colors and sizes XS through XXL. It has a classic lapel collar, a single button on the front, two front flap pockets, and contouring seams throughout the body. Plus, a shopper even called it a “must buy” thanks to its “great quality” fabric and “terrific” fit.

Grace Karin Cropped Sweater Blazer

Once you’ve added a standard blazer to your cart, you can start searching for funkier options, like this Grace Karin sweater jacket. The blazer comes in four colors, including the season’s ‘It’ shade — red — and it’s made from a soft and stretchy knit fabric. Plus, it has a cropped silhouette and a single button on the front. Wear it casually with a basic tee and jeans, or dress it up for work with high-waisted trousers, a sleeveless blouse, and heels.

Levi's Wool Blend Double-Breasted Blazer

Another statement style, this Levi’s oversized plaid blazer is the perfect addition to a neutral fall ‘fit. It’s made from a wool blend that “has a nice weight to it for cool days,” per a reviewer, and it’s available in sizes XS through 4XL. And, thanks to the jacket’s double-breasted design, you can button it up for extra warmth. Simply throw on a black tee and leggings underneath the blazer, and you’ll instantly have a stylish autumnal look.

Browse through more of Amazon’s best fall blazer deals, below.

Asvivid Retro Plaid Blazer

Crazy Grid Houndstooth Blazer

Prettygarden Double-Breasted Tweed Blazer

