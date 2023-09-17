Amazon’s 10 Best-Selling Eye Creams Are All Less Than $30 Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including treatments from CeraVe, RoC, Peter Thomas Roth, and more.

As someone who has struggled with dry skin and under-eye bags since birth, a hydrating eye cream is an essential part of my everyday routine. That’s why I’m constantly keeping track of Amazon’s best-selling eye creams chart — and right now, the retailer’s top 10 most popular options are all going for less than $30.

To no surprise, the best-sellers list includes well-known brands like Cerave, RoC, Neutrogena, and Peter Thomas Roth. With prices as low as $10 (and dry skin season right around the corner), there’s never been a better time to try out a new eye cream.

Best Amazon Eye Creams Under $30:

Cerave Eye Repair Cream

$20

$14

Buy on Amazon

When more than 40,000 people buy the same eye cream in a single month, you know it must be good. The Cerave Eye Repair Cream is that treatment, and it’s packed with nourishing hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides, which work together to moisturize, soothe, and de-puff sensitive under-eye skin. Plus, a shopper said they can “see the little wrinkles under [their] eyes smooth out after it’s applied.” Grab the cream now while it’s on sale for $14.

RoC Retinol Correxion Under-Eye Cream

$30

$14

Buy on Amazon

Another $14 option, the RoC Retinol Correxion Under-Eye Cream is specifically designed to reduce signs of aging, such as puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. Its key ingredient is retinol, as the name suggests, which smooths out wrinkles and tightens the skin. A 68-year-old reviewer even said they “can’t help but think” the RoC cream is the reason they have “very few wrinkles or dark circles” around their eyes.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream

$30

$18

Buy on Amazon

This Neutrogena eye cream is also made with pure retinol, as well as deeply hydrating hyaluronic acid, creating a powerhouse under-eye treatment. The formula is also free of parabens, mineral oils, and dyes, so it’s less likely to irritate sensitive skin. For best results, the brand recommends dabbing a small amount of cream around the eye area after cleansing. And if your experience is anything like this reviewer’s, your eyes may start “looking younger and better than ever.”

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Eye Tightener

$29

Buy on Amazon

Unlike traditional eye creams that could take weeks or months to make a visible difference, this Peter Thomas Roth Eye Tightener promises to show immediate results. All you have to do is apply a pea-size amount of the product under your eyes, let it sit for five minutes without squinting or smiling, and check out your newly smoothed and tightened skin. A shopper confirmed it “definitely works,” adding that the “puffiness and lines take about a minute to disappear.”

Cosrx Advanced Snail Peptide Eye Cream

$26

$22

Buy on Amazon

The award for most unexpected eye treatment goes to the Cosrx cream, which uses snail mucin as its main ingredient. The surprising additive soothes and exfoliates the skin, leaving it softer than before. Plus, the formula includes niacinamide to brighten dark circles and a peptide blend to firm sagging skin. If you’re on the fence about using a snail mucin-based product, take it from a shopper who woke up with “plump and youthful” eyes just one day post-application.

Browse through even more top-rated eye creams available for under $30 at Amazon, below.

Cerave Skin Renewing Eye Cream

$22

$15

Buy on Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

$27

$16

Buy on Amazon

Lilyana Naturals Eye Cream

$30

$25

Buy on Amazon

The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream

$11

Buy on Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Eye Cream

$19

$10

Buy on Amazon

