Amazon’s #1 Best-Selling Sports Bra Now Comes in Another Cute Style
The brand behind Amazon's number one best-selling sports bra is back with another must-see style that shoppers are already obsessing over. Lemedy's Medium Support Sports Bra Tank Top is a bra-meets-crop top hybrid that combines the original's most compelling qualities with an updated silhouette.
The longline sports bra has removable padding that provides added support for fuller-busted wearers. But not to worry: It can't be seen beneath the tank's nylon-elastane blend fabric, a sweat-wicking material that customers call "soft and buttery." According to the brand, the Medium Support Sports Bra Tank Top is ideal for medium-impact activities like power walking, jogging, and biking, but reviewers say it's so cute and comfy that you'll want to wear it all day long.
The top's scoop neck fit, wide shoulder straps, and U-shaped back are perfectly complemented by a gorgeous assortment of color options, from classics like black and white to the stunning lavender grey and coral. Select sizes of the black and lavender grey varieties are currently backordered, but per Amazon, you can still order now and they'll be ready to ship within the first few days of February.
Shoppers are convinced that the Lemedy bra tank is the ultimate dupe for more expensive options. It's amassed page after page of five-star reviews fawning over its flattering fit and high-quality material.
"I bought this identical top at Lululemon for $58 and returned it after finding these! This top was half the price and fit better," one customer wrote. "It feels like wearing PJs and the fit is very flattering. The material is great and it's not very thick, but thick enough."
"I've now worn this hiking, running, doing HIIT, and yoga and it's great. The length is perfect with high waisted leggings," said another.
You can grab the Lemedy Medium Support Sports Bra Tank Top for as little as $22 now. A helpful tip from reviewers: If you're between sizes, consider ordering up.
