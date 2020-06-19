This amazing tiny house features a smart mirror

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In Dream Big, Live Small, we will visit tiny home-dwellers, discovering why they choose to live this way, how they manage it, and the possibilities to do things like travel, learn and grow that have resulted from downsizing so significantly. In the long run, living small is really about living big.

Surprisingly, the first instance of the tiny home living revolution was documented by Henry David Thoreau more than 150 years ago when the author published “Walden and Civil Disobedience,” which was his story of spending two years, two months and two days in a 150 square-foot cabin.

Although Thoreau was definitely ahead of his time, the tiny house movement still remains and is going strong in 2020.

In The Know’s video series Dream Big, Live Small chronicles families and individuals who decide to sell their traditional homes for a smaller, more portable option that allows them to live all over the country.

In this episode, you’ll hear from Amy and Dylan who decided to test out tiny living in Seattle while they’re still young.

At only 24 feet long and 13 feet tall, the couple’s tiny home trailer is the definition of tiny. But with jobs that allow them to be able to travel, they didn’t want to miss their opportunity to try out tiny living.

“We started off with what’s called a shell,” Amy said. “So it was just a basic structure set on top of a trailer. And we did everything else -- the siding, the roofing, the insulation, the electric, the plumbing, all the cabinetry, the walls [and] the floors. It’s definitely a labor of love.”

Designed with full-sized appliances and an Android tablet built inside a mirror to make it a “smart mirror,” you’re going to want to see the rest of the house. Be sure to check out the full tour in the episode above.

And if you want to join the tiny house revolution yourself, there’s kits to build your own version to buy on Amazon.

