‘That was amazing.’ Rarely seen double play sparks LexCath to district title.

The No. 6 Lexington Catholic Knights had just taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning of their 43rd District softball championship game against No. 5 Lafayette.

But an error and a single put runners at first and third with nobody out for the tournament host Generals in the top of the third.

Then came an unbelievable, “game-changing” sequence that could be one of the most spectacular defensive plays in Lexington Catholic sports history — any sport, bar none.

With Lafayette’s first-base runner trying to steal, catcher Ella Emmert caught pitcher Abby Hammond’s outside fastball and sprang to throw a one hopper to second.

Shortstop Hannah Carlisle caught the ball by the bag and put down the tag.

The infield umpire pumped his fist — out at second.

In a blink, Carlisle spotted Lafayette’s third-base runner sprinting home and snapped a throw back to the plate. Emmert caught it head high and swiped across into the sliding General, smacking the tag against the runner’s helmet just before her outstretched foot touched home..

Another umpire, another fist pump — out at home — double play.

“That was probably the most fun thing I’ve done in a while,” Emmert said of the play. Emmert, a senior, recently committed to play for the University of Kentucky. “I don’t even know. I can’t even describe it. It was so much energy.”

Hammond ended the inning with a strikeout and Lexington Catholic went on to defeat Lafayette 2-1 Wednesday for the program’s first-ever 43rd District title. LexCath’s last district crown came in the old 41st, a district it dominated until realignment in 2006.

Hammond, an eighth-grader, threw a no-hitter in defeating Dunbar in Tuesday’s semifinals, but the powerful Lafayette offense repeatedly threatened, putting at least one runner on base in the first, second, third, sixth and seventh innings. Hammond limited the damage to one run on a Leah Holland RBI single in the sixth and struck out eight. She was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

“I was just trying to help my team out the whole time. It’s not about me,” Hammond said. “I’m just trying to help us win and I’m doing everything I can and my defense backs me up, so I’m not worried at all out there.”

Lexington Catholic’s Ella Emmert delivers an ice-water bath to her dad and team coach Emery Emmert after the Knights’ 2-1 victory over host Lafayette in the 43rd District Tournament finals on Wednesday.

Setting up ‘the play’

After the error and Rylie Grantz’s single in the third inning put two Lafayette runners on, Ella Emmert, one of Coach Emery Emmert’s two daughters on the team, called a timeout to hold a conference inside the circle.

Coach Emmert said he normally lets his players run the game, but with a district title on the line, he thought he’d check in on the huddle, recognizing the importance of the moment.

“I said, ‘Here we go. Here’s what we’re going to do,’” Emmert recalled about their conversation, which set up how his team would respond to a double steal. “It worked beautifully. … I’m glad I called the timeout.”

For perspective, almost everything has to go right to get even one out when an opponent attempts a double steal. Many times, especially in high school, but also in college softball, the catcher’s throw is mishandled or overthrown at second and both runners reach safely. Other times, the defense simply concedes second base to thwart the steal of home. A lot can go wrong.

“That was amazing,” Hammond said. “We set it up in the talk … but I never imagined it could work that well.”

LexCath scores

Lexington Catholic’s ability to execute practice plays wasn’t limited to its defense.

After a walk and a double by Carlisle in the second inning, sophomore Lucy Nash placed a perfect one-out bunt in front of the second baseman which not only allowed Nash to reach base, it allowed Ava Emmert to score the game’s first run from third.

Nash could have settled for being safe at first on the infield hit, but never stopped running and drew a throw to second where she was called out.

However, the extended play allowed Carlisle to score, as well, and put the Knights up 2-0. The Knights traded an out for what would be the game’s winning run.

Lexington Catholic players kneel for their team’s traditional postgame breakdown after defeating Lafayette.

UK commit stifles another threat

After cutting the lead to 2-1 in the sixth. Lafayette’s Aniya White singled in the seventh to put the tying run aboard with one out.

Lafayette tested Ella Emmert once more with another steal attempt. And, again, Emmert made the Generals pay, throwing White out, and lessening the impact of Nora Mack’s single on the next pitch. An error allowed another Lafayette runner on, but Hammond induced a popout to end the game and win the district.

“All year, they just kind of have blinders on and play their game,” Coach Emmert said of how his Knights battle through adversity. “They’ve had some tough games and been against the wall a couple times and they always just have a smile on their face. They’ve lost a couple, and they’ve been ready to go again.”

Next comes the 11th Region Tournament which begins Saturday.

Lexington Catholic has beaten Lafayette in each of their three meetings this season and could face the Generals a fourth time depending on how the region draw plays out. No. 9 Great Crossing, the 41st District champion, and Madison Southern, winner of the 44th District are among possible opponents who might pose a significant challenge.

Lafayette Coach Dan Grantz was disappointed in Wednesday’s result, but encouraged by his team’s play as they also move on to region.

“It was a very, very close game, and it could have gone either way. … Knowing that our kids can compete. I think that’s the thing,” Grantz said. “It’s tough to get out of our district right now with two good teams. So, hopefully, we’ll be able to get it back together and come back in the 11th Region.”

All-tournament team

Lexington Catholic — Ella Emmert, Hannah Carlisle, Lucy Nash, Abby Hammond (MVP); Lafayette — Natalie Henry, Leah Holland, Trinity Bridges; Lexington Christian — Anna Gorshak; Paul Laurence Dunbar — Kate Schweighardt, Macy Hyams; Tates Creek — Peyton Plotts, Aaliyah Yates. Coach of the year — Emery Emmert, Lexington Catholic.

Highlights

MID 2. @CathSoftball @abbyhammond23 with a HUGE ꓘ to end the inning after a pair of singles by Lafayette. No Score. pic.twitter.com/yxDJ92FZ2C — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) June 2, 2021

LEAD: @CathSoftball goes up 2-0 B2 on a walk, a double and a perfectly executed bunt by Lucy Nash who seems to intentionally put herself into a play at 2nd to allow the other runner to score. Trickeration! Ava Emmert and @_hannahcarlisle cross pic.twitter.com/CuMhXbyXsq — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) June 2, 2021

DOUBLE STEAL-DOUBLE PLAY! @CathSoftball @EllaEmmert guns down the runner at 2nd and gets down the tag at the plate as the Knights erase a Lafayette threat in the 3rd inning. Knights lead 2-0. #SCtop10 @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/94Yxru8fhQ — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) June 2, 2021

Hot shot off the bat of @leah_holland9 cuts @GeneralsSb deficit to 2-1 as she knocks in @GrantzRylie. LexCath avoids further damage. Going B6 in 43rd District championship. pic.twitter.com/TuuXWh3qNC — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) June 2, 2021

.@CathSoftball pitcher @abbyhammond23 actually struck out the side in the sixth, including 2 Ks with runners on 2nd and 3rd. #eighthgrader pic.twitter.com/pHiUbnGmU4 — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) June 2, 2021

CHAMPIONS! @CathSoftball 2, Lafayette 1 as the Knights claim the 43rd District title. Both teams move on to this weekend’s 11th Region tournament. Two RBI for Lucy Nash, complete game from pitcher @abbyhammond23 and spectacular play from UK commit @EllaEmmert behind the plate pic.twitter.com/OksxdezZh2 — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) June 2, 2021