The Amazing Race Season 36 Cast Includes Air Force Pilots, Firefighters and Former NFL Player — See Photos
Thirteen new duos are about to take part in the Race of a lifetime.
More from TVLine
How The Good Doctor Handled Hill Harper's Exit as Dr. Marcus Andrews in Season 7 Premiere
The Irrational: Is One of Alec's Assistants Leaving Ahead of Season 2? EP Weighs In
CBS has revealed its new cast for Season 36 of The Amazing Race, which premieres Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30/8:30c. Just like last season, each episode will be 90 minutes long, and there will be no non-elimination legs, raising the stakes on what will already be a high-pressure competition.
Host Phil Keoghan will kick everything off from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where teams will participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. Along the way, racers will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries. They’ll swim through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visit music superstar Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados. Other locations include Chile, Uruguay, and Pennsylvania state, where the first team to cross the final finish line will win the highly coveted $1 million prize.
The cast features former NFL player Rod Gardner and his wife Leticia; firefighter moms Sunny and Bizzy; military pilots Juan and Shane; and twin brothers Anthony and Bailey, among others.
Take a look at the new cast photos below, then let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
MICHELLE & SEAN
Michelle (39) and Sean Clark (46), owners of Double Dutch Aerobics
Married
East Point, Ga.
KISHORI & KARISHMA
Kishori Turner (26, senior marketing strategist) and Karishma Cordero (22, student)
Cousins
Gaithersburg, Md., and Austin, Texas
JUAN & SHANE
Juan Villa (29) and Shane Bilek (29), Air Force pilots
Best friends
Spokane, Wash., and Marine City, Mich.
DANNY & ANGIE
Danny (27, university resident director) and Angie Butler (55, seventh grade teacher)
Mother and son
San Diego and Walla Walla, Wash.
DEREK & SHELISA
Derek (57, retired chief of police) and Shelisa Williams (55, retired sheriff’s lieutenant)
Married
Alta Loma, Calif.
YVONNE & MELISSA
Yvonne Chavez (40, global strategy and operations lead) and Melissa Main (38, investigator for U.S. Navy special operations)
Dating
San Diego
RICKY & CESAR
Ricky Rotandi (34, preschool teacher) and Cesar Aldrete (34, food stylist)
Dating
New York City
SUNNY & BIZZY
Sunny Pulver (41) and Bizzy Smith (37), firefighters
Best friends
Edgerton, Wis., and New Berlin, Wis.
ANTHONY & BAILEY
Anthony (26) and Bailey Smith (26), recruiters
Twin brothers
Clearwater, Fla.
ROD & LETICIA
Rod (46, former NFL player*/owner of Gshred Supplements) and Leticia Gardner (38, fitness business owner)
Married
Lawrenceville, Ga.
*Rod has played for Washington, Carolina, Green Bay and Kansas City
AMBER & VINNY
Amber Craven (30) and Vinny Cagungun (37), nurse anesthetists
Dating
Englewood, Colo.
CHRIS & MARY
Chris Foster (60, receptionist) and Mary Cardona-Foster (27, marketing manager)
Father and daughter
Waltham, Mass.
MAYA & ROHAN
Maya (20, student) and Rohan Mody (23, student)
Siblings
Monmouth Junction, N.J.
Best of TVLine
'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Hacks, The Orville, Snowpiercer and 20+ Others
Summer TV Calendar: Your Guide to 85+ Season and Series Premieres
Yellowjackets Mysteries: An Up-to-Date List of the Showtime Series' Biggest Questions (and Answers?)
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter