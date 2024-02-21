The Amazing Race Season 36 Cast Includes Air Force Pilots, Firefighters and Former NFL Player — See Photos

Thirteen new duos are about to take part in the Race of a lifetime.

CBS has revealed its new cast for Season 36 of The Amazing Race, which premieres Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30/8:30c. Just like last season, each episode will be 90 minutes long, and there will be no non-elimination legs, raising the stakes on what will already be a high-pressure competition.

Host Phil Keoghan will kick everything off from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where teams will participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last. Along the way, racers will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries. They’ll swim through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visit music superstar Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados. Other locations include Chile, Uruguay, and Pennsylvania state, where the first team to cross the final finish line will win the highly coveted $1 million prize.

The cast features former NFL player Rod Gardner and his wife Leticia; firefighter moms Sunny and Bizzy; military pilots Juan and Shane; and twin brothers Anthony and Bailey, among others.

Take a look at the new cast photos below, then let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

MICHELLE & SEAN

Michelle (39) and Sean Clark (46), owners of Double Dutch Aerobics

Married

East Point, Ga.

KISHORI & KARISHMA

Kishori Turner (26, senior marketing strategist) and Karishma Cordero (22, student)

Cousins

Gaithersburg, Md., and Austin, Texas

JUAN & SHANE

Juan Villa (29) and Shane Bilek (29), Air Force pilots

Best friends

Spokane, Wash., and Marine City, Mich.

DANNY & ANGIE

Danny (27, university resident director) and Angie Butler (55, seventh grade teacher)

Mother and son

San Diego and Walla Walla, Wash.

DEREK & SHELISA

Derek (57, retired chief of police) and Shelisa Williams (55, retired sheriff’s lieutenant)

Married

Alta Loma, Calif.

YVONNE & MELISSA

Yvonne Chavez (40, global strategy and operations lead) and Melissa Main (38, investigator for U.S. Navy special operations)

Dating

San Diego

RICKY & CESAR

Ricky Rotandi (34, preschool teacher) and Cesar Aldrete (34, food stylist)

Dating

New York City

SUNNY & BIZZY

Sunny Pulver (41) and Bizzy Smith (37), firefighters

Best friends

Edgerton, Wis., and New Berlin, Wis.

ANTHONY & BAILEY

Anthony (26) and Bailey Smith (26), recruiters

Twin brothers

Clearwater, Fla.

ROD & LETICIA

Rod (46, former NFL player*/owner of Gshred Supplements) and Leticia Gardner (38, fitness business owner)

Married

Lawrenceville, Ga.

*Rod has played for Washington, Carolina, Green Bay and Kansas City

AMBER & VINNY

Amber Craven (30) and Vinny Cagungun (37), nurse anesthetists

Dating

Englewood, Colo.

CHRIS & MARY

Chris Foster (60, receptionist) and Mary Cardona-Foster (27, marketing manager)

Father and daughter

Waltham, Mass.

MAYA & ROHAN

Maya (20, student) and Rohan Mody (23, student)

Siblings

Monmouth Junction, N.J.

