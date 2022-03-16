‘Amazing Race’ Creators Among Investors In Northern Irish Animation Company Retinize

Peter White
·1 min read

Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, the creators of long-running CBS series The Amazing Race are among the investors in Northern Irish animation company Retinize.

Retinize is run by CEO Phil Morrow, who worked with van Munster and Doganieri on ABC competition series Take The Money and Run, which was exec produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

The company, which uses VR technologies to transform the 3D animation production process, has received $2.6M investment in a seed round led by Sure Valley Ventures.

Other investors include TechStart Ventures, VGC Partners, Clarendon/Co-fund NI and Adobe exec Ben Morrow.

The investment will be used to help the global rollout of its software product Animotive.

Phil Morrow said, “We are thrilled to have Sure Valley on board as our lead investor – they have a deep knowledge of the creative tech sector and what impressed us most was the time they took to really understand and challenge our long-term goals and objectives. This investment will supercharge our growth trajectory and will allow us to take Animotive to the international market.”

