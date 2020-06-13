12 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

(Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

With the news continuing to revolve around the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd, it was easy to miss great images that flew under the radar this week. We’ve got you covered.

We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week of June 6 to 12. Check them out below.

Above: Arthur McCray places American flags in front of The Fountain of Praise church on June 7, 2020, as Houston prepared for the funeral of George Floyd. Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(Photo: David J. Phillip/AP)

The casket of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during his funeral service at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on June 9, 2020.

(Photo: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters)

Bethel Boateng, 16, becomes overwhelmed with emotion yelling “I can’t breathe” for eight minutes and 46 seconds ― the length of time a police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck ― while lying down on Denver’s Pena Boulevard in a demonstration that shut down traffic and forced cars to turn around on the main road to Denver International Airport on June 6, 2020.

(Photo: SERGEI GAPON via Getty Images)

Lightning strikes are seen above a Catholic church during a thunderstorm in the village of Kreva, some 100 kilometers northwest of Minsk, Belarus, on June 9, 2020.

(Photo: Khalid Al Mousily/Reuters)

A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down amid soaring temperatures in Baghdad on June 10, 2020, while pools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters)

Team GB rhythmic gymnast Lynne Karina Hutchison during a training session on the seafront in Hove, England, on June 10, 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

(Photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The head of a statue of Christopher Columbus was pulled off overnight amid protests against racial inequality in Boston on June 10, 2020.

(Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Artist Deni Bozic paints the last details on his mural honoring former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant on a school building in Gradiska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on June 8, 2020.

(Photo: Firdia Lisnawati/AP)

Baby turtles released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia, on June 9, 2020. Roughly a hundred newly hatched Lekang turtles were released during a campaign to save the endangered animals.

(Photo: PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

Maneki-neko statues, also known as the beckoning cat, are pictured at a Tokyo temple on June 10, 2020.

(Photo: Buda Mendes via Getty Images)

Religious imagery is projected on the statue of Christ the Redeemer during the Feast of Corpus Christi on June 11, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro.

(Photo: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters)

People attend the first “corona-proof” dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands, on June 6, 2020.

