'Amazing' McGinn praised as Villa win but suffer Coutinho blow

John McGinn opened the scoring for Everton at Villa Park

Manager Unai Emery saluted captain John McGinn's scoring role as Aston Villa brushed aside Everton 4-0 for their first Premier League win of the season before visiting Hibernian in Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

Scotland international McGinn slammed home Leon Bailey's cross to give Villa a first-half lead before Douglas Luiz's penalty and goals in the second period from Bailey and substitute Jhon Duran completed an easy victory.

Emery said of former Hibs midfielder McGinn: "I'm very happy for him because he scored. He doesn't usually score a lot.

"He has to get into the box to get chances to score and he did that perfectly for the first goal - and his performance as well was very good.

"He can play right side, left side, play inside. He's very important for us. Last week, he didn't play well, but today was amazing."

Villa bounced back in style following their 5-1 opening-day defeat away to Newcastle United and Emery dedicated the victory to centre-half Tyrone Mings and midfielder Emi Buendia, who have both been ruled out for lengthy spells through injury.

Emery is also expecting Philippe Coutinho to be out for up to three weeks after the Brazilian winger was withdrawn late on due to a hamstring injury after stepping off the bench.