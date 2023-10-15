‘Amazing lady.’ KY lobbyist and horse-racing advocate to be remembered at state Capitol

The life of Frankfort’s first female lobbyist and longtime government affairs director of Keeneland, Judy Taylor, will be celebrated this week in the state Capitol’s legislative chambers.

Her age was “more closely held than many national security secrets,” according to the obituary written by her family. She died on Thursday.

Taylor began her lobbying career as a volunteer for the Kentucky Association of Older Persons in 1976. She had served as the government affairs director at Keeneland since 1984. She was also a substitute teacher.

Many remembered her for her strong advocacy in the thoroughbred industry, her “tenacious spirit” and her fresh-baked cookies.

“There is no telling how many thousands of cookies she baked over the years. If you heard the word ‘cookie,’ you knew exactly what was being referenced; you knew exactly who baked them and their one-of-a-kind taste,” her obit said.

Keeneland remembered Taylor in a statement posted on social media, saying she “spoiled the staff” with sweets.

“Judy will be fondly remembered for brightening the grounds with beautiful florals, spoiling the staff with her famous sweets, showcasing Keeneland to countless dignitaries, and even managing the production of major motion pictures,” the post read.

The Kentucky State Police Foundation also released a statement about Taylor, who was a longtime board member.

“Judy has been a special part of our foundation and loved being involved with events and initiatives supporting the men and women of the KSP,” the post said. “Her generous heart and tenacious spirit will be deeply missed. Our prayers are with her family and all those feeling the loss of this amazing lady.”

Taylor is survived by her daughter, Maresa Taylor (Randy) Fawns of Shelbyville and son, Paul Taylor of Naples, Italy; three grandchildren, Joseph Thomas (Allison) Fawns, Samuel Reese Fawns, and Kennedy Ann Taylor; a brother, John Harris; a half sister, Norela Harrington; and an army of “adopted” family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Tuesday at noon in the House Chamber on the third floor of the Kentucky Capitol.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Kentucky State Police Foundation. Donations may be made to www.kspfoundation.org or mailed to 1303 US127 South, Suite 402-204, Frankfort, KY 40601.