An amazing inspiration – England captains lead tributes to the Queen

PA Sport Staff
·8 min read

England captains Harry Kane and Leah Williamson hailed the Queen as an “amazing inspiration” and “exceptional person” as they led the tributes following her death at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening.

Tottenham striker Kane tweeted: “My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time.

“The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”

Arsenal defender Williamson, who led England to Euro 2022 glory this summer, said on Instagram: “A constant presence of grace and decency in a world that continued to change around her.

“To comprehend the loss of our Queen is almost impossible, because it seemed, and we hoped, she could reign forever. A wonderful monarch but an exceptional person.

“A light so bright, she gave us hope when there seemed to be none, a warm voice amongst times of despair. A Queen who unified her people and who’s spirit made her appear as one of us. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.”

Former England captain David Beckham said the Queen “served her country with dignity and grace”.

He said on Instagram: “I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service.

“How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough.

“Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family…”

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling offered his condolences.

He said on Instagram: “My deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”

Former Brazil forward Pele shared his memory of the Queen’s visit to his country.

He tweeted: “I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana. Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever.”

Athlete Sir Mo Farah, ex-tennis player Billie Jean King, former England batter David Gower and boxer Nicola Adams also remembered meeting the Queen.

Farah tweeted: “My condolences to the Royal Family at this very sad time. The Queen was loved all over the world and meant so much to so many.

“Meeting her was one of the greatest honours of my life. We will remember her for her warmth and dedication to the British people throughout her reign.”

King tweeted: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“For 70 years, her leadership, impact, and influence on the United Kingdom and the entire global community has been immense. I met her in 2010 at Wimbledon, and it was a special moment for me.

“She was the longest reigning British monarch in history, the only woman from the Royal Family to serve in the armed forces, and a respected leader around the world. She earned her place in history, and she will be missed.”

Gower tweeted: “What a great lady. What a great reign. May Elizabeth II rest in peace after a lifetime of wholly admirable service. As one of many to have met her even briefly the memory remains both fresh and special.”

Adams tweeted: “I am deeply saddened to hear that the Queen has passed away, I will never forget how happy I was receiving my MBE From her majesty the Queen after I won my gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics.”

Ex-England striker Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer also paid their respects.

Lineker tweeted: “Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died.

“A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”

Shearer wrote: “The Queen dedicated her life to the service of this country. For a boy from Newcastle it was an honour to be in her presence. Thank you Ma’am. For everything.”

Great Britain’s Olympic hockey gold medal-winning captain Kate Richardson-Walsh described the Queen as an “icon”.

“Grief and loss is deep. She was a woman we could look up to and be inspired by. What a life and legacy,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you, your majesty, for all that you were, for so many people. An icon of our times. She will be missed.”

British Formula One driver George Russell tweeted: “I’m so sad to hear about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her devotion to our country and her gracious leadership were inspirational to so many generations of people in the UK and around the world

“My family and I send our deepest condolences to The Royal Family and to all those who admired her service to our country for seven decades. Rest in Peace.”

Former world boxing champion Frank Bruno said he was “devastated”.

Bruno, a long-time admirer of the monarch, added: “We all knew the end was near but to me our Queen was like a member of our family.

“I was lucky and blessed to meet her a few times. She was the Matriarch, mother of our nation. My thoughts are with the Royal Family – sad, sad day.”

Former Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho told Sky Sport Italy after his current side Roma’s game on Thursday: “I’m so sorry. I have lived in England for many years, my family is there. I don’t think there’s anyone who doesn’t appreciate this great woman, I’m sorry.”

Germany and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tweeted: “A sad day for the UK – May she rest in peace.”

Former tennis player Johanna Konta tweeted: “May her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace.”

Former 16-time world darts champion Phil Taylor tweeted: “What an amazing life. Will be sadly missed by Millions of people. Rest in Peace your Majesty.”

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough thanked a “remarkable lady”.

The Yorkshireman added on Instagram: “Zero fuss & carried her duties on until the very end… Thank you, Your Majesty.”

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand tweeted: “My thoughts and condolences are with the members of the Royal Family. Rest In Peace Your Majesty.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Crown to 'Stop Filming' After Queen Elizabeth's Death as Creator Calls Drama 'a Love Letter' to Monarch

    Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch after taking the title of Queen in 1952

  • Sturgeon praises Queen’s ‘dedication’ and ‘devotion’ following death at Balmoral

    Flags at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh were lowered to half mast.

  • The Queen and her lifelong passion for animals - from dynasty of corgis to victorious racehorses

    Richard Griffin, a royal protection officer who worked with the Queen for 14 years, recalled her having as many as 11 dogs at one time. "When we went to Balmoral there were gun dogs as well," he told Sky News. The Queen's love for dogs began in 1933 when her parents acquired the family's first corgi, named Dookie, according to Vanity Fair.

  • Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne misses training due to 'personal family situation'

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne missed Toronto FC practice Thursday due to what the club called "a personal family situation." Fellow Italian Domenico Criscito was also absent to support Insigne and his family, the club said in a brief statement. TFC did not detail the matter and declined further comment. Toronto has lost just two of nine games (4-2-3) since Insigne and Italian national teammate Federico Bernardeschi made their MLS debut July 23. Bernardeschi (seven goals and three assist

  • Summerside swimmer to compete in 'quirky' sport in Italy

    And Island swimmer is about to undertake the race of a lifetime in Italy in what she calls a "quirky sport." Meghan Colvin-Daley is the aquatics manager at Credit Union Place in Summerside, P.E.I., and has been a competitive swimmer for 30 years. She's also a part-time paramedic. "The race in Italy, you're basically island-hopping, so you would swim from one island to the other, run along the beach and move to the next one," Colvin-Daley told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier. Swim-running is a

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • World Junior Hockey Championship schedule released for Halifax, Moncton

    The official schedule for the upcoming 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton has been released. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation say the tournament will take place from Dec. 26, until Jan. 5, 2023. Canada's first game of the championship will be against Czechia on Boxing Day in Halifax at 7:30 p.m. AT, where they'll defend their gold medal in a rematch of last month's World Juniors semifinal. Canada and Sweden will face off on New Year's Eve at 7:30 p.m.

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Former Alouettes starters Pipkin, Adams Jr., returning to Montreal with Lions

    Bonjour encore, Vernon Adams Jr. Adams Jr. will return to Montreal on Friday just over a week after the Alouettes (4-7) dealt him to B.C. for a '23 first-round pick. How much he'll play for the Lions (8-2), though, isn't clear as through Wednesday veteran Antonio Pipkin had taken more reps with the starting offence. Regardless of who starts, a former Alouette will be at quarterback Friday for B.C. Pipkin opened 2019 as Montreal's starter before suffering an injury and being replaced by Adams Jr.

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Profoundness of Serena-Venus Williams sisterhood goes beyond tennis court

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Some of the greatest athletes across the world have been paying homage to tennis great Serena Williams, who is headed to "retirement" after losing in the U.S. Open last week. The articles and opinion pieces on Williams' career have been incredibly profound, which is particularly important because sports media and the tennis community were frequently unfair t