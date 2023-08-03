‘An amazing friend.’ Teen dies after being hit by tire on I-75, Lexington coroner says

A Montgomery County teenager was killed Wednesday after being hit by a loose tire on the interstate, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Braxton Willoughby, an 18-year-old Mt. Sterling resident, was hit by a tire that came off a passing vehicle in a construction zone on I-75 near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The Lexington Police Department was investigating Thursday morning.

Police got the call about the incident around 8 p.m., according to Lt. Samantha Moore with the Lexington Police Department. Willoughby was working in the construction zone when the incident occurred.

Willoughby was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital at 9:13 p.m. He suffered traumatic injuries to the torso, according to the coroner’s office.

The collision reconstruction unit investigated the incident after it happened, according to Moore. The road was shut down while officials investigated but it has since reopened.

Friends of Willoughby shared condolences on social media after his death.

Paris Whitney, a photographer who shared photos of Willoughby playing football for Montgomery County High School, said Willoughby graduated with the class of 2023.

“My heart breaks for this wonderful family,” Whitney wrote in a Facebook post. “I remember all the joy he brought to the football team, he was an amazing friend to many and just impacted (everyone) in a positive way!”

Dillon Akers wrote on Facebook that he coached Willoughby while at Montgomery County High School and called him a selfless young man.

“Braxton was the player I was closest to during my coaching career, the pride he took in long snapping was something that would motivate me to be a better coach and to instill in the other players the pride he had for football and to have that pride in life,” Akers said.

Kristen Riley, one of Willoughby’s teachers, said Willoughby was a great student and friend.

Story continues

This is a developing story and may be updated.