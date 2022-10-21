Amazing Ferrari 365 GT4 BB Is One of 88 RHD Models

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is one of only 88 right-hand-drive examples of the 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB produced during the four-year production run.

Delivered new in the UK, this is advertised as being one of only a few RHD 1976 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB made. Fast forward to 2020, and it was imported into the United States, following a slight refresh of appearance and mechanical parts. Now on Bring a Trailer, it can be your next vintage supercar collectible.

The 365 GT4 BB is famous for being the first ever production Ferrari with a mid-mounted 12-cylinder engine. It also sports wedge shape design styling that is akin to the 1968 Pininfarina P6 concept car. Ferrari only made 387 total 365 GT4 BB models between 1973 and 1976, with only 58 slotted for the UK market. According to the ad, this is the last example produced as a right hand drive, and it was finished from the factory in Nero paint with satin black lower panels on the body. The sills were replaced in 2016 due to rust, and in July 2019, the car was stripped and refinished.

The inside has black leather Daytona-style bucket seats, a gated shifter, air conditioning, power windows, and a Sharp cassette stereo. It rolls on silver-finished 15-inch Cromodora knock-off wheels, which were refinished in May 2014, and are wrapped in 215/70 Michelin XWX tires. See it here.

