The restaurants actually worth eating at near Europe's biggest tourist traps

The Wolseley, London; 'you can’t help but let out a little gasp when the ornate room swallows you up'

We’ve all done it. That tiresome slog through a crowded city centre, hunger pangs in the stomach and a morning’s sightseeing in the legs, looking for a restaurant that won’t disappoint.

You search for red flags on the menu. Is it absurdly long? Are there photographs of the food? Is the local speciality inexplicably absent?

You scan the clientele. Are they in-the-know workers on their lunch break or other clueless tourists? Is that regret you can detect in their facial expressions?

You examine the demeanour of the staff. Do they look proud to be working there, or are they scruffy teenagers displaying all the enthusiasm of a prisoner on death row?

“Let’s try one more,” you tell your partner, in the vain hope that the next restaurant will be the one: an unexpected gem in the tourist quarter serving tasty, authentic dishes at reasonable prices — a diamond in the rough.

It needn’t be like this. Telegraph Travel’s city guides, all written by on-the-ground experts, are packed with such places, proving it’s possible to have a memorable meal even in the shadow of a famous attraction. Here are some of the best dining options a stone’s throw from Europe’s biggest tourist traps.

Osteria San Marco, Venice – yards from St Mark’s Square

Osteria San Marco; a good-looking contemporary osteria with a simple but creative seasonally changing menu

The area around San Marco is full of bland, overpriced touristy restaurants. The Osteria San Marco is a rare exception – an oasis of quality in a sea of menù turistici, a good-looking contemporary osteria with a simple but creative seasonally changing menu (pacchetti pasta with prawns, aubergine and liquorice butter, duck breast with paprika and acacia honey) and a serious, well-priced wine list, including several by-the-glass options. Another good thing about this place is their all-day dining policy: you can eat here in the middle of the afternoon if that’s your thing.

Anne Hanley

See her pick of the best restaurants in Venice.

Armando al Pantheon, Rome – moments from the Pantheon

At Armando al Panheon, Roman classics like spaghetti alla carbonara or juicy sweetbreads rub alongside lighter fare - Anna Catalano

This friendly and delicious family-run trattoria is within shouting distance of the Pantheon. Its single room has been sympathetically modernised, keeping original details such as the stained-glass vestibule. Roman classics like spaghetti alla carbonara or juicy sweetbreads rub alongside lighter fare (in spring and summer, don’t miss the asparagus tagliolini). Unusually for a Roman trattoria, they also have several vegetarian and gluten-free options. The wine list is another revelation, offering a serious panorama of some of Italy’s best small- and medium-scale producers, and the mark-ups are reasonable.

Story continues

Lee Marshall

See his pick of the best restaurants in Rome.

Proto, Dubrovnik – right on the Stradun

Proto; widely regarded as the best fish restaurant in Dubrovnik - KATIJA ZIVKOVIC

An old-fashioned and romantic establishment that dates back to 1886. The best tables are on a leafy first-floor covered terrace, plus there’s a ground-floor dining room and tables on the street out front. It is widely regarded as the best fish restaurant in Dubrovnik, and specialises in classy Dalmatian seafood. You can indulge in fresh oysters from Ston, škampi na buzaru (shrimps in garlic, white wine and parsley) and whole fresh fish, served filleted. Recent illustrious customers include US film director Francis Ford Coppola and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Jane Foster

See her pick of the best restaurants in Dubrovnik.

Rijks, Amsterdam – underneath the Rijksmuseum

by far the best cuisine to be had near the big museums - RIJKS® restaurant

Star chef Joris Bijdendijk glitters in this small restaurant found beneath the Rijksmuseum. There is a delicate, sophisticated touch given to his dishes: wild duck with sweet-and-sour fennel; pumpkin, aromatic with fresh porcini and hazelnut. This is by far the best cuisine to be had near the big museums, and well worth a special lunchtime treat. As befitting a restaurant at the national museum, Bijdendijk sources mainly local and traditional products. Try one of the Dutch white wines such as Apostelhoeve Riesling – they are surprisingly good.

Rodney Bolt

See his pick of the best restaurants in Amsterdam.

Mamarracha, Seville – in the shadow of the cathedral

Mamarracha; appeals to the more forward-thinking sectors of Seville society - Mamarracha Sevilla

This slick joint, steps from the cathedral, is a favourite with groups of friends; the industrial chic vibe – with its vertical garden and concrete walls – appeals to the more forward-thinking sectors of Seville society. The speciality here is grilled meat (leg of lamb or Iberian pork loin) but there’s plenty for fish lovers such as barbecued sardines and razor clams with lime and coriander mayo. A short but select sherry list includes crisp Papirusa manzanilla, while Tetas de la Sacristana is a new-generation Andalucian red, a soft, elegant tempranillo from the eastern Alpujarra mountains.

Fiona Flores-Watson

See her pick of the best restaurants in Seville.

Can Culleretes, Barcelona – just off La Rambla

Can Culleretes; no-nonsense but tasty Spanish dishes at really good prices - Alamy

The second-oldest restaurant in Spain, with a mention in Guinness World Records, Can Culleretes has been around since 1786, and many of its waitresses act like they have too. These redoubtable matrons chivvy customers into one of three main dining rooms, tiled and hung with oil paintings and photos of happy patrons, and then serve them no-nonsense but tasty Spanish dishes at really good prices. Try the wild boar stew, the partridge or the seafood ‘pica pica’ of plates to share. It can get busy with tourists, however, so you might want to book a later table.

Sally Davies

See her pick of the best restaurants in Barcelona.

Saita, Athens – in the shadow of the Acropolis

Saita; tables on the marble-paved street offer a colourful parade of passers-by - Saita

A rare exception to the uninspired, overpriced restaurants that line the touristy alleys of Plaka, this classic koutouki (basement tavern) is a delicious slice of Athenian history. Wooden wine barrels line the cosy downstairs dining room, overlooking a tiny kitchen where cheery chefs whip up Greek classics such as soutzoukakia (meatballs in a cumin-scented tomato sauce), baked aubergines, and wilted greens doused in lemon and olive oil. The tables on the marble-paved street offer a colourful parade of passers-by, where diners are often serenaded by buskers on bouzoukis or a chanting priest in the Byzantine chapel next door.

Rachel Howard

See her pick of the best restaurants in Athens.

Osteria Vini e Vecchi Sapori, Florence – steps from the Uffizi

This local favourite is just steps from the Uffizi

It may be steps from the Uffizi, one of the city’s biggest tourist draws, but this ever-crowded squeeze of a restaurant with bare wood tables and memorabilia-stacked walls, has many local fans; the ‘no pizza, no cappuccino, no ice, no takeaway’ confirms that it hasn’t sold its soul. Exemplary classics such as hearty ribollita, pappardelle pasta with duck sauce, ‘peposo’ (a black pepper-spiked stew), baccalà alla Livornese (salt cod in tomato sauce) and sizzling deep-fried courgette flowers are served by cheerful, chatty waiters and there’s a lovely little terrace right on Piazza della Signoria for summer meals.

Nicky Swallow

See her pick of the best restaurants in Florence.

Café de la Paix, Paris – beside the Palais Garnier

Café de la Paix; grand old-school Parisian dining par excellence - Jerome Galland

Occupying a whole city block in the shadow of the Palais Garnier opera house, Café de la Paix offers grand old-school Parisian dining par excellence. The restaurant opened in the 1860s and is one of the French capital’s most iconic dining spots, and was once frequented by the likes of Emile Zola, Oscar Wilde and Ernest Hemingway. The menu offers French gourmet classics — think luxurious seafood platters piled high with oysters and prawns, or steak served with green beans and puréed potatoes. There’s décor to match with the opulent restored Second Empire décor.

Hannah Meltzer

See her pick of the best restaurants in Paris.

The Wolseley, London – a stone’s throw from Piccadilly Circus

The Wolseley; full of comforting crowd pleasers from across Europe - DAVID LOFTUS

European brasserie dining on a grandiose scale. The Piccadilly site used to be a very posh car showroom of the same name, and the revered atmosphere lives on – you can’t help but let out a little gasp when the ornate room swallows you up. Even though The Wolseley hasn’t been around that long it feels very traditional and comforting. It’s a place for regulars, and low-key celebrities and media people having breakfast meetings, but don’t let that put you off. Whatever time of day you come it feels like an event, and the staff treats you like it’s your birthday even if it isn’t. The menu is full of comforting crowd pleasers from across Europe - like eggs Benedict, coq au vin with creamed mash and black forest gateau.

Alison Taylor

See her pick of the best restaurants in London.

The Witchery by the Castle, Edinburgh – on the Royal Mile

As much a destination as a place to eat, this outrageously theatrical restaurant at the top of the Royal Mile looks like a hectic cross between a church and a bordello – all lush leather and gilding, tapestries and oak carving. If you like your décor just as romantic but a little less darkly gothic, ask for a table in the Secret Garden. It's not necessarily the best cooking in Edinburgh, but it is (mostly) reliably Scottish (roast loin of Cairngorm venison), if occasionally slightly worrying (Witchery haggis, curried pineapple), and the service is as polished as the brass candlesticks.

Linda Macdonald

See her pick of the best restaurants in Edinburgh.

Arca, Amsterdam – close to Centraal Station

Arca; combinations that both astonish and delight - Louis Meulstee

A hidden (literally: you can’t see it from the street) gem near Centraal Station – an area otherwise arid of good restaurants. Arca sits between an open kitchen and a large open hearth, in the depths of the designer-savvy Art’otel. Under the guiding hand of Portuguese culinary supremo Henrique Sà Pessoa, chef Ricardo Pereira comes up with combinations that both astonish and delight (scallops with pumpkin soup, the flavours bridged with lemongrass and hints of chili), and traditional ingredients taken on adventures influenced by Portugal’s ancient trade routes (succulent pork cheek, marinated with coriander, cloves and cinnamon and slow-cooked for three hours).

Rodney Bolt

See his pick of the best restaurants in Amsterdam.

Which authentic restaurants have you visited in Europe? Tell us in the comments section below