Amazfit PowerBuds Review: Unique TWS earphones with fitness tracking and good sound

Price: >Rs 6,999

Rating: 4.3/5

I have tested a variety of wireless earphones with basic to advanced features, but earbuds with heart rate monitoring is an absolute first for me. That's what you get when a fitness brand decides to create an audio product without straying far from its core strength. To be fair, music and fitness activities often go hand in hand, so the idea of combining those two doesn't seem outlandish at all. Now that we have a working product, let's see how the Amazfit Powerbuds perform in both departments.

Amazfit Powerbuds with case.

Amazfit PowerBuds: Build, design and features (9/10)

The Amazfit PowerBuds have an unusual design, as if made up of two parts stuck to each other to form some artistic sculpture. Despite that, they aren't bulky and don't awkwardly stick out of the ears when you wear them. Their build quality is rock-solid with a smooth matte finish and a very fine dotted texture at the back, that creates the optical illusion of a red glow. They are fitted with silicone tips that go into the ears, and you get four different sized pairs in the bundle to choose from. The right earbud has a heart rate sensor that comes in handy during a workout.

The earbuds are touch enabled, but the functions need to be configured from the Amazfit app.

The earbuds are fitted with a 9 mm driver and a 55 mAh battery each. The pebble-shaped, sturdy charging case provides another 450 mAh of battery backup. It can be charged using any Type-C USB charger. In case you do not have one, a USB-A to Type-C cable is bundled in the package. The earbuds are touch enabled, but the functions need to be configured from the Amazfit app (now called Zepp). You can assign up to two different tasks for each bud when you double or triple-tap them. You can choose to play/pause tracks, jump to the next/previous track, activate Thru Mode (ENC), summon the virtual assistant and more.

Configuration options in Amazfit app

There is no volume control option on the buds, nor can you configure them from the app to change the volume. You will need to do that from the source device itself. The audio pauses automatically when you remove the buds from your ear, which is a useful addition. The Amazfit PowerBuds are IP55 rated dust and water resistant. So it's absolutely safe to take them to the gym or for a jog without worrying about sweat ruining them. They are Bluetooth 5.0 compliant and support SBC and AAC codecs. However, there is no support for Qualcomm's aptX or aptX HD codecs, something I like to see on earbuds upwards of 5K.

Amazfit PowerBuds: Comfort (8/10)

Each earbud weighs around 6 gm, but they feel a tad heavier in hand, probably due to their sturdy construction. They don't feel uncomfortable in the ear, but you need to twist them around a bit to get the position and fit right. The weight distribution is good and you don't feel any heaviness in the ear. The buds fit snugly, but if you are the kind who worries about them popping out at an inopportune moment, you also get detachable ear hooks that connect to the earbuds magnetically and give you a more reassuring fit. The implementation is actually quite cool, and they can be neatly stacked away in the lid of the charging case if you don't need them. I preferred them without the hooks, but to each their own.

