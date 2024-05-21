Amaya Falzarano’s hat trick, in the first half, helps Myers Park upset Hough in playoffs

Myers Park, seeded 26th in the NCHSAA 4A west playoffs, is heading to the state quarterfinals.

The Mustangs used tough defense, and a first-half hat trick from Amaya Falzarano, to upset No. 2 seed Hough 3-1 on the road.

It’s the third straight upset for coach Bucky McCarley’s Myers Park team, which beat No. 7 Northwest Guilford in the first round and No. 10 Weddington in the second.

Up next is a fourth round game at Marvin Ridge Thursday.

“I wish I had a different word than proud,” McCarley said. “If you look at our record and the way [that] we started the season and struggles that we had during the season with double overtime with South [Mecklenburg] and AK [Ardrey Kell]... and lost both of those games. There was numerous opportunities for this senior class and team to ‘well, maybe it’s just not our year.’”

Myers Park entered the match, similarly to its previous two games, with defense on its mind.

The first half saw great defensive efforts from both teams with neither side giving any clean shots to the goal.

Halfway through the first half, Hough ended the drought when senior forward Kylee Thompson scored a penalty kick goal. Myers Park responded as Falzarano, a sophomore forward, scored her three first half goals.

Both teams increased their physicality and continued to play strong defense in the second half, and Hough couldn’t find any goals before time ran out.

Two who made a difference

Amaya Falzarano, Myers Park: Falzarano led all scorers with three goals in the first half. The hat trick gives her 22 goals for the season.

Kylee Thompson, Hough: Thompson scored Hough’s only goal of the match. She ends her last season at Hough with 24 goals and 22 season.