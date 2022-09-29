AMAX Launches LiquidMax™ LA-2 Liquid Cooled Data Science Workstation

Amax
·2 min read

Supporting up to 7 GPUs for Higher Density Workloads

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAX, a leading provider of customized rack-scale High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions and server appliance manufacturing, announces the new LiquidMax™ LA-2 workstation supporting the AMD 3rd Gen EPYC™ 7003 CPU series with AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology and up to 64 cores to its LiquidMax™ series of liquid-cooled workstations. The LA-2 boasts the capability to support up to seven NVIDIA A100 or A6000 GPUs for increased HPC power to complete high-density workloads faster. It is an intelligent GPU workstation for enterprise and research infrastructures that need to accelerate deep learning training and scientific visualization applications. With the introduction of the LA-2 by AMAX, researchers can work with large datasets at interactive speeds without dependency on expensive cloud platforms or competing resource allocation from on-premise clusters.

The ultra-quiet LiquidMax™ LA-2 provides the most powerful and eco-friendly platform in convenient workstation form, backed by a full warranty with global tech support for peace of mind. The single CPU LA-2 features a single root topology to maximize GPU to GPU bandwidth, up to 4TB of DDR4 system memory, and up to 176TB of raw storage across 8 hot-swappable WD Gold® Enterprise Class Hard Drives for maximum storage capacity. The user-friendly turnkey design showcases AMAX's engineering expertise with a proprietary enterprise-grade liquid cooling system featuring custom patented CPU and GPU cold plates for more efficient thermal management and dual Gold® rated power supplies. The chassis includes durable casters for mobility and real-time LED display monitoring of key safety functions.

The expansion of the LiquidMax™ series by AMAX with the LA-2 data science workstation provides unrivaled flexibility of configuration and performance options to meet growing HPC demands at any scale. For more information on the LA-2 and to view the full spectrum of advanced liquid-cooled solutions by AMAX, visit us here.

About AMAX
AMAX is an award-winning global leader in data center, open-architecture platforms, HPC, deep learning, application-tailored cloud, and OEM server manufacturing solutions designed toward the highest efficiency and optimal performance. Whether you are a Fortune 100 company seeking significant cost savings through better efficiency for your global data centers or a software startup seeking an experienced manufacturing partner to design and launch your flagship product, AMAX is your trusted solutions provider, delivering the results you need to meet your specific metrics for success. For more information about AMAX and our commitment to the highest standards of quality, design, and support, learn more about us here.

Contact Information:
Vily Vu
Marketing Manager
vily_vu@amax.com
800.800.6328

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


