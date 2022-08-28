Amateur Spitfire flights at risk from soaring fuel prices and cost of living squeeze

spitfires - Darren Harbar

Spitfire flights are at risk of being grounded as surging fuel prices threaten to rob families of “once in a lifetime” experiences, an enthusiast has warned.

Taking to the skies for half an hour in a Second World War aircraft could soon become unaffordable to all but the very wealthy courtesy of rising bills.

Matt Hall, managing director of Sussex-based Spitfires.com, fears his company's two-seat Spitfires may be left on the tarmac thanks to a "perfect storm" of fuel prices together with the cost of living crisis.

Mr Hall claims the cost of living crisis will discourage most families from splashing out on a £3,000 flight in one of his vintage "warbirds".



Around a third of Spitfires.com's customers are people whose loved ones have "scrimped and saved" to send them on a "once in a lifetime flight" he said.



The company, based at Goodwood Aerodrome, is currently running seven flights a day, seven days a week using two planes but may be forced to cut that back if demand drops off.

Surging fuel prices are also eating into the company's profits. The price of aviation fuel has doubled over the last 18 months. Most of that increase took place after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, operations director Mark Hillier told The Telegraph.

Oil prices have risen by a third since the start of 2022 to above $100 per barrel since the war erupted in Ukraine, sending fuel costs for planes soaring. Jet fuel in Europe has jumped 106pc to $148 per barrel in the last 12 months, according to S&P.

Spitfires.com has so far resisted putting prices up despite soaring fuel prices.

The cost of keeping a vintage Spitfire flying is also very high. Overhauling one of the iconic aeroplanes' Rolls-Royce Merlin engines together with its propeller costs around £200,000 and must be done every 12-18 months for safety reasons, Mr Hall explained.



Despite a cottage industry in the south of England which specialises in Spitfire parts, some components are "almost impossible" to obtain due to their age. An undercarriage leg, carrying one of the Spitfire's two main wheels, costs £25,000 "if you can find one at all".



Two-seat vintage aeroplane flights were legalised by the Civil Aviation Authority in 2014, following years of insistence that Second World War fighters were too dangerous for the general public to fly in.

Slashing red tape and allowing for-profit joyrides was part of a wider package to stimulate the UK's £4bn light aviation sector. A handful of businesses around the UK now offer two-seat "warbird" flights, along with specialist engineering support for aircraft maintenance and pilot training.



Companies are selling 30-minute flights in planes from the Second World War, including the Spitfire, Hurricane and Mustang, from just under £3,000 and almost £6,000 for an hour. Packages to fly alongside historic planes and training that enables current pilots to convert to flying in war planes are also offered.



The businesses often operate flights from historic airfields that were used by the RAF during the war.



Ofgem raised the energy price cap to £3,500 on Friday, an 80pc increase on the previous cap set in April and energy bills could hit £7,600 by April next year, according to estimates from energy consultancy Auxilione. Inflation is set to remain in double digits for much of next year.



Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi told The Telegraph that even "middle earners" may struggle to cope with the coming winter's price hikes, saying: "If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you're having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard."