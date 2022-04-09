Amateur jockey wins Grand National in retirement race

·1 min read
Noble Yeats ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen gestures as he celebrates after winning the Grand National horse race at Aintree, Liverpool, England, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The iconic Grand National race which is run over fences is 4 miles, 2 ½ furlongs has its origins in the 1839 Grand Liverpool Steeplechase .(AP Photo/Jon Super) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen had quite the retirement ride on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Waley-Cohen marked his final race as a jockey by winning the world-famous Grand National horse race aboard a big outsider in 50-1 shot Noble Yeats.

“It's a fairy tale, it's a fantasy,” said Waley-Cohen, whose full-time job is a dentist.

In a dramatic end to a race run before a crowd of around 70,000 spectators, Noble Yeats reached the last of the 30 fences neck and neck with 15-2 favorite Any Second Now.

Noble Yeats pulled away on the long run to the finishing line on the 4 1/4 miles (6.4 kilometers) course and won by about three lengths.

