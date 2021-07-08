Amarinder Singh Meets with Political Strategist Prashant Kishor: Report

A day after his meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met with poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday, 7 July, reported NDTV.

Kishor, who has been credited with crafting many election victories, also helped Amarinder Singh’s election campaign in 2017. According to the report, Singh met with Prashant Kishor in Delhi’s Kapurthala house on 7 July.

Fighting an anti-incumbency wave in Punjab and the recent targeted attacks by Navjot Singh Sidhu on the ongoing power crisis and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Singh may be looking for repeat of 2017 in the upcoming 2022 elections.

Singh met with Sonia Gandhi on 6 July amid efforts by the party high command to resolve the factionalism in the party’s state unit ahead of the Assembly polls next year. The CM said that he would accept 'whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command'.

"I had come to meet the Congress president, discussed internal matters of the party and the Punjab development issue. Whatever decision she takes as far as Punjab is concerned, we are ready for it. We are totally geared up for the upcoming elections," he told reporters after the meeting, reported ANI.

Singh’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi comes just days after Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to present his side.

A senior state leader was quoted as saying, “Tuesday’s meeting is an indication that discussions on resolving the rift in Punjab Congress have entered the phase of final decision-making on how to accommodate Sidhu,” Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier in June, Singh also met with the three-member committee set up by Sonia Gandhi to resolve infighting in Congress’s Punjab unit and assess preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls.

