Amarinder will be left alone if he leaves Congress, party will stay intact, says Punjab Cabinet Minister

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 2 (ANI): Days after Captain Amarinder Singh remarked that he will be quitting Congress, state Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday said if that happens, the party will stay intact and the former Punjab chief minister will be left alone.

"If he (Captain Amarinder Singh) decides to leave Congress, then we will see Congress intact and he will be left alone," Punjab Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu told ANI.

Moreover, he stressed that he hopes this does not happen.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu on September 28 tendered his resignation from the post. Subsequently, some party leaders and a minister considered loyal to Sidhu also resigned, fueling a fresh political crisis in Punjab Congress.

"Everything will be fine," remarked Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni on Sidhu's resignation and Amarinder's statement on "leaving Congress."

Sidhu was made PCC chief by Congress leadership in July to stem infighting in Punjab Congress ahead of next year's assembly polls but the party is now grappling with a fresh crisis.

Amarinder Singh stepped down from the top position in the state on September 18 following months of infighting with Sidhu. While stepping down as chief minister, Amarinder Singh had slammed the party leadership saying he had been let down. He had also taken a dig at Sidhu over the latter's resignation, saying he is not a stable man.

Amid speculations, Amarinder had earlier clarified that he would not be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (ANI)