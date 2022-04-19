Amarin to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call On May 4, 2022

Amarin Corporation plc

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with members of Amarin’s senior management team to discuss the Company's first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will follow the anticipated release of the Company's financial results earlier that day.



Conference Call and Webcast Information:



Access to live call:

Go to the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.amarincorp.com

Dial in within the United States: 888-506-0062

International dial in: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 930259

Access to replay:

Dial in within the United States: 877-481-4010

International dial in: 919-882-2331

Access Code: 45008



The replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website shortly after the call and be made available for a period of two weeks.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our scientific research foundation to our focus on clinical trials, and now our global commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin, in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Lisa DeFrancesco

Investor Relations Amarin Corporation plc

investor.relations@amarincorp.com (investor inquiries)



