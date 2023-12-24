Amari Cooper shatters Browns' single-game receiving record with 265-yard day vs. Texans

Merry Christmas, Cleveland Browns fans. Under the tree is a new franchise receiving record, courtesy of Amari Cooper – and his helper, quarterback Joe Flacco.

Cooper went off for 265 yards on 11 catches (15 targets) and two touchdowns as the Browns defeated the Houston Texans 36-22 to solidify their standing as the fifth seed in the AFC playoff race.

Josh Gordon previously held the organizational mark (261 yards) and made that history more than a decade ago – Gordon's big game came in a Week 13 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he had 10 catches with two touchdowns in the effort.

Cooper's prior career best was 226 yards, which came while he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys in a Week 5 loss to Green Bay Packers on Oct. 6, 2019.

On Sunday, the 2015 fourth overall pick by the Raiders accumulated 75 yards in one play on a deep pass down the left sideline that saw him burn Texans cornerback D'Angelo Ross, shake off a pass interference penalty and sprint into the end zone for a touchdown.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a pass as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Houston.

But his most impressive play came with about four minutes left in the third quarter, when Flacco floated a perfect pass to the sideline while being taken down and Cooper somehow kept both feet in bounds to complete the catch.

Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper are playing on rookie mode 🤣

pic.twitter.com/6q5obWugRB — PFF (@PFF) December 24, 2023

Earlier in the game, Cooper wrote his name into the Browns record books by becoming the first pass-catcher in team history to have back-to-back 1,000 receiving yard seasons. That bit of history came on a 53-yard connection from Flacco on the game's opening possession that set up the Browns' first touchdown of the game. By the end of the game, he'd surpassed his 2022 final receiving total of 1,160 yards. It is Cooper's sixth 1,000-yard season.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Cooper joined Terrell Owens as the only receiver with 200-yard games for three separate franchises.

The emergence of Flacco, signed off his couch and now 3-1 as the Cleveland starter, has been a boon for Cooper. Over the pair's first three games together, Cooper had 14 catches (27 targets) for 220 yards and one touchdown, including a 109-yard effort in a 20-17 victory last week against the Chicago Bears.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amari Cooper breaks Cleveland Browns' single-game receiving record