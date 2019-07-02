Amari Cooper says trade from Raiders to Cowboys 'was really necessary'

After a rough start to the year with the Oakland Raiders, Amari Cooper flourished with the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of the season. It looked as though Cooper was a different player.

The 25-year-old Cooper felt that way too. Cooper told NBC Sports on Monday he believed the trade “was really necessary” for him to succeed.

The relevant portion of the video begins around 5:55.

Cooper’s full answer read:

“Whatever the circumstance may be, there are certain reasons why one place might not work for a guy and another place will. I think the change of scenery was really necessary. I really honestly don’t think if I would have stayed at the Raiders last season that I would have been able to flourish and, you know, reach some heights that I was able to reach as a Cowboy. So, it was definitely necessary.”

When asked what held him back in Oakland, Cooper initially said, “I don’t know.” He later said he didn’t think Oakland was a good fit for him and that he never got to showcase his skills there. Cooper added the plays he wanted to run in Oakland were never in the game plan.

That all seemed to change after Cooper was traded. After posting 280 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Raiders, Cooper exploded for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games with the Cowboys.

If he can repeat his second-half numbers, Cooper would be in for a significant raise. He’s entering the final year of the his rookie deal, and is set to be a free agent following next season.

If the Cowboys allow Cooper to reach the market, you can safely rule out the Raiders as an option.

