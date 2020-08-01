Amar Singh No More: Anil Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Other Celebs Offer their Condolences

Former Samajwadi Party leader, Amar Singh breathed his last on the evening of August 1, 2020. The politician was in Singapore for his treatment when he passed away due to kidney failure. He was 64 and had been reportedly hospitalised in March for a second kidney transplant. While his fellow politicians and party leaders mourned his sudden demise, his close Bollywood associates and acquaintances too offered his family their condolences. Amar Singh Passes Away: Revisiting Politician's Pictures With Celebs Like Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor.

Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Adnan Sami and others took to their social media to react to his tragic demise. Check out their posts...

Anil Kapoor

Amar Singh ji was a doston ka dost, always there when you needed him and passionately loved films and it’s music...he will be truly missed...may he rest in peace.

My heartfelt prayers & condolences to the family. 🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 1, 2020





Adnani Sami

Saddened to learn of the passing away of #AmarSingh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family & may his soul rest in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/bBULsBZvmu — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 1, 2020





Manoj Muntashir

May you rest in peace #AmarSingh ji. I still remember our chance meeting when coincidently we got adjoining seats in the craft, while flying to Bangkok for IIFA-2018. We talked a lot about cinema, poetry but nothing political. You will be missed. — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) August 1, 2020





Shabana Azmi

Sorry to hear about the untimely passing away of #Amar Singhji. My condolences to the family. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the Samajwadi Party leader's demise by tweeting, "Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure. In the last few decades, he witnessed some of the major political developments from close quarters. He was known for his friendships across many spheres of life. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his friends & family. Om Shanti."

Besides his B-town acquaintances, his very good friend, Amitabh Bachchan also paid him respect in his own unusual way.