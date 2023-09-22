Amanza Smith Reveals Chrishell Stause ‘Reached Out’ When She Was in the Hospital amid Feud: ‘We’re Good’

Smith revealed more details about her falling out with her ‘Selling Sunset’ costar during Monday’s episode of ‘Whine Down with Jana Kramer’

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Chrishell Stause (left) and Amanza Smith (right).

Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause are burying the hatchet.

On Monday’s episode of Whine Down with Jana Kramer, Smith opened up about her “falling out” with her Selling Sunset costar. She explained how they mended their friendship while she was in the hospital recovering from a severe spinal infection.

“Before I went into the hospital, I had a falling out with my dear friend Chrishell,” Smith, 46, explained on the podcast. “I’ve never had a falling out like this with anybody. We had a misunderstanding.”

She then revealed that the drama started while they were filming season 7 of the Netflix docusoap and that it “carried a little bit on afterwards — a lot afterwards — and I felt really strongly about it.”

The real estate agent continued, “I was done. I was done with her. I didn’t like the way she moved through the situation that we had been in. I was very vocal about it.”

Amanza Smith/Instagram Amanza Smith in the hospital after recovering from a blood infection in June 2023.

In May, Smith was hospitalized after experiencing intense back pain for almost a month. After receiving an MRI, it was discovered that she had vertebral osteomyelitis — a rare and life-threatening bone infection. The condition is fatal for two out of 10 patients and her case was dangerously advanced.

During her recovery, things started to take a positive turn regarding her friendship with Stause, 42.

“I love Chrishell,” Smith said. “She had been a really dear friend. When I was in the hospital, she reached out to me and it made me so emotional. In my head, I was like, ‘What the f--- are we even arguing about?’ And we’ve talked since and we’re good.”

Amanza Smith/Instagram Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause in December 2022.

Smith first confirmed she was not on good terms with Stause in an Instagram post in May. After thanking fans for their support during her cancer scare — which was detailed on season 6 of the real estate drama — she then wrote in the caption, “it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now.”

The Oppenheim Group realtor acknowledged the bad blood after responding to fans’ comments on another post where she revealed she had blocked Stause on social media.

One user commented that Smith was creating “uncalled drama,” to which Smith wrote back, “I’ve never given any reason as to why I blocked Chrishell to anyone because I don’t think anyone has asked so far. Don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time. ❤️.”

Amanza Smith/Instagram Amanza Smith posing with 'Selling Sunset' costars Mary Fitzgerald and Nicole Young.

After leaving fans even more confused, some speculated that it had to do with Stause’s beef with the series' newcomer Nicole Young, with whom Smith is good friends.

In the latest season, Young, 53, claims Stause took credit for two of her listings three years ago and Stause later accused Young of doing drugs and acting “cracked out” during the show. The feud between the two is ongoing and fans await what drama will unfold in season 7.

