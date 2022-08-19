Amandla Stenberg is over 'people talking about my chest,' especially this film critic

Alexandra Del Rosario
·3 min read
Amandla Stenberg attends the Thom Browne Fall 2022 fashion show at the Javits Center on Friday, April. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' star Amandla Stenberg clarified a message she sent to a New York Times film critic. (Charles Sykes / Invision/Associated Press)

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" is the latest film in Amandla Stenberg's body of work. But the actor has had enough of what other people think of her body — specificially her chest.

On Thursday, the "Hate U Give" star was the subject of social media drama after she sent a private message to New York Times film critic Lena Wilson on Wednesday. In her unfavorable review, Wilson wrote, without singling out Stenberg, that the Gen-Z thriller "doubles as a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage and Charli XCX’s latest single." In the film, Stenberg dons a tank top and cargo shorts.

"I said, 'Great review. Maybe if you had gotten your eyes of my t—, you could have watched the movie,'" Stenberg explained while laughing in an Instagram Story Thursday. "I thought it was hilarious. I thought that because Lena is gay — I'm also gay — I thought that as gay people we would both find this comment funny."

Except Wilson didn't seem to find it amusing. Instead, the writer tweeted the private Instagram exchange and wondered if Stenberg, 23, had sent similar DMs to other film critics. Wilson also accused the actor of being homophobic.

"always weird when the homophobia is coming from inside the house but this is something," Wilson tweeted. (She has since made her Twitter account private.)

Stenberg's private message ballooned into a larger controversy on Twitter, with users voicing support for either Stenberg or Wilson.

In Thursday's Instagram Stories, Stenberg said she didn't mean for her comment to Wilson to be taken seriously, but clarified that she wanted to bring attention to "the amount of commentary I've received on my boobs," which has happened since she was a teenager.

"I do get tired about people talking about my chest," she added. "It seems to be in Hollywood, it's not normalized to have boobs that are above an A or a B cup."

Stenberg also acknowledged that Wilson's "95-minute advertisement for cleavage" line could have been a dig at the studio, A24, "sexualizing me, sexualizing my body, exploiting young women in order to sensationalize them to make their media popular."

But even if that were the case, Stenberg said, "There seems to be a lot of unwarranted conversation around my chest that just kind of baffles me."

Stenberg then defused the situation with a message for Wilson.

"Anyways, Lena, I thought your review was hilarious. I thought my DM was funny. I did not mean to harass you. I do not wish you any harm," she said. "You are allowed to have your criticisms on my work, and I'm allowed to have my criticisms of your work. And that is A-OK with me, and I wish you the best."

Stenberg cheekily concluded her Instagram Story by thanking movie-goers who have "seen our 95-minute advertisement for cleavage." And then she laughed again.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashvil

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Unbeaten Canadians say complacency isn't an issue ahead of game against Finland

    EDMONTON — So far, it has been almost too easy for the Canadian junior team. As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency. So far, it’s been a walk in the park for the Canadian juniors. They’ve swept aside Latvia, Slovakia and Czechia by an aggregate score of 21-4. And, in those two wins, there were two standout performances in goal, from Latvia’s Pa

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus